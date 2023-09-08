Co Down firm to announce £120m of new work to fit out cruise ships

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Co Down firm to announce £120m of new work to fit out cruise ships

By Press Association
The announcement was being made on the Celebrity Apex (Alamy/PA)
A Co Down-based firm will announce it has secured 150 million dollars (£120 million) of new work to fit out cruise ships.

MJM Marine, an outfitting firm based in Newry, said the increase in business across a range of global clients, including the world’s largest cruise companies, will enable it to create more than 100 new jobs.

The new positions will take the firm’s workforce to in the region of 300 people.

The announcement will be made on Friday on board the Celebrity Apex which was docked in Belfast.

It is part of Celebrity Cruises, a brand in the Royal Caribbean Group and one of MJM Marine’s trade partners.

MJM said its order book reaches across seven of the world’s leading brands, with delivery taking place in locations across the world including Singapore, across Europe and to the Bahamas.

Gary Annett, chief executive of MJM Marine, described a “really exciting growth trajectory” and new opportunities right across the business.

“The new roles are predominantly based at our headquarters in Newry and range from operations and project management to commercial and other business support roles,” he said.

“This represents a multi-million-pound GVA (gross value add) to the local economy in salary contribution and significantly more in value to the local and national supply chain.

“There are more than 500 cruise ships active at the moment with regular refit and upgrade schedules. We have visibility of the future requirements, so we are confident of a buoyant long-term project pipeline.”

Naoimh McConville, group managing director at Rathbane Group, MJM Marine’s parent company, added: “We are thrilled to announce the next phase of growth for MJM Marine. We are committed to strengthening our operations by investing for the future to make a positive impact for our people and planet.”

She said they will be launching an extensive recruitment drive.

“Our people are the force behind driving innovation and delivering industry firsts, which is the platform for our strong culture and performance,” she said.

“We take pride in our record for securing repeat business and the development of collaborative client relationships, with brands who entrust us time and again with their refit work.”