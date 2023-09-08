Proximity of Russian attacks on Ukraine’s Danube ports stirs fear in Romania

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Proximity of Russian attacks on Ukraine’s Danube ports stirs fear in Romania

By Press Association
A fireball lights the horizon on the Ukrainian shore of the Danube, as seen from the Romanian side (Mircea Franc via AP)
The discovery of drone debris on Romanian territory this week has left some local residents fearing that the war in neighbouring Ukraine could spread into their country, as Russian forces bombard Ukrainian ports just across the Danube River from Nato member Romania.

Moscow aims to disrupt Ukraine’s ability to export grain to world markets with a sustained campaign of attacks targeting Ukrainian Danube ports, and has attacked the port of Izmail four times this week, Ukrainian officials say.

Across from Izmail, pieces thought to have come from a drone were found near the Romanian village of Plauru, Romanian defence minister Angel Tilvar said on Wednesday.

Russia Ukraine War
A man walks on a destroyed market road after yesterday’s rocket attack in the city centre of Kostiantynivka, Ukraine (AP)

It is unclear if Romanian authorities had determined where the the drone came from or when it was launched. Mr Tilvar said the debris did not pose a threat, but the development has left citizens in the European Union nation feeling uneasy.

Daniela Tanase, 46, who lives in Plauru with her husband and son, told The Associated Press that the drone strikes on Izmail this week have woken her up, and that villagers “are scared” of the persistent Russian attacks.

“In the first phase (of the war) things were calmer, but now it has come to our territory,” she said. But added: “For now, we haven’t thought of leaving the area — we hope it will pass.”

Mr Tilvar visited Plauru and nearby areas on Wednesday after confirming the drone findings to a local news channel, and Romania’s defence ministry said he told local authorities there would be additional measures to secure “the airspace at Romania’s borders”.

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis demanded an “urgent investigation”.

If the debris were confirmed to have been from a Russian drone it would be an “inadmissible” violation of Romania’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, Mr Iohannis said at the Three Seas Initiative summit in Bucharest this week.

Mircea Franc, the owner of a guesthouse in the area of Chilia Veche near Ukraine’s Kiliia port in the Danube Delta region, said he has seen “fireballs” in the sky this week on the other side of the Danube River and that it has left villagers shaken.

He said: “Last night … there were drones cruising on the other side of the river and the day before yesterday there were many, they are the first in our area since the war started.

“The atmosphere in the village is indeed one of panic … and the fear is worst at night.”

Speaking at the EU parliament on Thursday, Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that the 31-nation alliance has been informed by Romania about the finding of drone pieces and that the episode “demonstrates the risks of incidents and accidents”.

“We don’t have any information indicating any intentional attack by Russia and we are awaiting the outcome of the ongoing investigation,” Mr Stoltenberg said.

For Mr Franc, the guesthouse owner, the close proximity of the war is already having a negative impact on his business since tourists are now “very reluctant to come here”, he said, adding that some local families have moved away from the area out of fear.

“We are worried because nobody can guarantee that (a drone) won’t fall on our side of the river,” he said.

“For the last two nights, three-quarters of the village hasn’t been sleeping. Beyond trying to calm us down, the authorities can’t do much about it.”