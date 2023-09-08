Millie Bright set to be made Honorary Freewoman of home county

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Millie Bright set to be made Honorary Freewoman of home county

By Press Association
Millie Bright currently plays for Chelsea in the Women’s Super League (Zac Goodwin/PA)
The captain of the England women’s football team at the Women’s World Cup, Millie Bright, is set to be made an honorary freewoman of her home county, it has been announced.

Derbyshire County Council leader Barry Lewis said the move “is just one small thing we can do to show her how much we appreciate” the Lionesses’ recent success.

Bright captained Sarina Wiegman’s side as they reached the final of the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand last month, which they lost 0-1 to Spain.

The 30-year-old grew up in Chesterfield, Derbyshire, and began her football career with her local side, Killamarsh Dynamos, at the age of nine.

She has since played for Doncaster Rovers Belles and Chelsea and was made captain of the England side this summer, following Leah Williamson’s injury.

Mr Lewis said: “Following the extraordinary success of the England team at the World Cup, we are proposing that Derbyshire’s own Millie Bright be put forward to become an Honorary Freewoman of Derbyshire.

“The whole team are all amazing ambassadors for women in sport and I felt so proud to know that Millie, the captain, is from Derbyshire.

“I’m sure that all my fellow councillors will agree that putting Millie forward to become an Honorary Freewoman is just one small thing we can do to show her how much we appreciate all the team have done recently.”

The council said that Bright’s nomination would be discussed in principle by councillors at a meeting on September 13.

If the move is agreed, the title would be conferred at a specially convened meeting which is required by law, the date of which is still to be determined.