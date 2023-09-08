Terror suspect’s prison escape ‘clearly pre-planned’ – Met boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Terror suspect’s prison escape ‘clearly pre-planned’ – Met boss

By Press Association
Police officers continue to hunt for Daniel Abed Khalife who escaped from Wandsworth prison on Wednesday (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Terror suspect Daniel Khalife’s escape from prison was “clearly pre-planned” and “it is a question” whether it was an inside job, the Metropolitan Police Commissioner has said.

Sir Mark Rowley branded it “extremely concerning” that the 21-year-old, who was able to sneak out of HMP Wandsworth in south west London on Wednesday, was “on the loose”.

His comments come as the force confirmed officers had overnight been searching Richmond Park – just miles from the jail – as part of the nationwide manhunt.

Sir Mark Rowley phone-in on LBC
Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley discussed the case on Friday (Victoria Jones/PA)

Khalife, an ex-soldier who was awaiting trial after allegedly planting a fake bomb at an RAF base and gathering information that might be useful to terrorists or enemies of the UK, was discharged from the Army in May.

He is believed to have escaped by strapping himself on to the bottom of a delivery lorry after leaving the prison kitchen in a cook’s uniform.

Sir Mark told LBC: “It is clearly pre-planned, the fact that he could strap himself onto the bottom of the wagon.”

A prison escape is “unlikely to be something you do on the spur of the moment”, he added.

The Met chief did not rule out the escape being an “inside job” when asked if police were looking at that possibility.

“It is a question. Did anyone inside the prison help him? Other prisoners, guard staff? Was he helped by people outside the walls or was it simply all of his own creation?”, he replied.

POLICE Army
Police have been searching Richmond Park after the escape (PA Graphics)

Khalife’s disappearance has prompted questions over staffing levels at the Victorian jail and whether he should have been in a higher security prison.

Sir Mark said it did “seem odd” when asked if he was surprised to learn the terror suspect, who is reportedly accused of gathering information for Iran, was being held in a category B facility.

The hunt for Khalife is a “massive operation” involving “well into three figures of officers” as well as help from constabularies around the country and Border Force, the Commissioner told the radio station.

“At the moment we are still really keen to get any reports from members of the public,” he added.

HMP Wandsworth
Questions have been asked about Wandsworth (PA)

Earlier, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly declined to say if he is confident Khalife will be found.

“We do have fantastic security services and police services. I don’t think it would be useful or credible for me to speculate,” he told ITV’s Good Morning Britain programme.

“The important thing is that we let the police, the investigators, do their work.”