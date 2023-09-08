Met Police dedicating ‘significant amount’ of resources to Ulez camera crime

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Met Police dedicating ‘significant amount’ of resources to Ulez camera crime

By Press Association
The Metropolitan Police are dedicating a ‘significant amount’ of resources to tackling ultra-low emission zone camera-related crime, the force’s commissioner has said (PA)
The Metropolitan Police are dedicating a “significant amount” of resources to tackling ultra-low emission zone (Ulez) camera-related crime, the force’s commissioner has said.

There were 510 crime reports relating to Ulez cameras logged between April 1 and the end of August, figures released by the Met Police last week show.

Two arrests have been made, with one person charged and bailed and the other case discontinued by the Crown Prosecution Service, the force said.

Sir Mark Rowley told LBC during a live phone-in on Friday morning: “We have got other investigations ongoing.

“Clearly this is quite serious damage it adds up to in terms of property and that is the basis (on which) we judge it.

“So it is getting, I guess, a significant amount of policing resources.”

Asked what message he wants to send to those involved, the commissioner said: “We are investigating the crimes and we will go after you and we will find you.”

Sir Mark Rowley at phone-in on LBC
Sir Mark Rowley claimed police will find those damaging the Ulez cameras (PA)

There have been approximately 160 reports of cameras being stolen and 350 cameras being damaged, according to Met Police figures.

The actual number of cameras affected may be higher as one report can represent multiple offences.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan’s Ulez expanded across all of the capital’s boroughs on August 29.

A Transport for London spokesperson said last week that camera vandalism will not stop the Ulez operating London-wide.

“All vandalised cameras are replaced as soon as possible,” they said.

“We have an extensive camera network which is sufficient to support the effective operation of the scheme.”