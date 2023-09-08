Watchdog apologises for investigation delays 15 years on from Sean Rigg death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Watchdog apologises for investigation delays 15 years on from Sean Rigg death

By Press Association
Sean Rigg died in custody in Brixton in 2008 (Hickman and Rose Solicitors/PA)
The police watchdog has apologised to the family of musician Sean Rigg 15 years after his death for the delays in its investigation.

Mr Rigg, 40, died in custody at Brixton police station in 2008 after he was arrested having been seen aiming karate kicks at passers-by.

In 2012, an inquest jury found that officers had used “unsuitable” force and that the way Mr Rigg was restrained “more than minimally” contributed to his death.

On Friday the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) published a letter which had been sent to Mr Rigg’s family last month, in which acting director Thomas Whiting made an unreserved apology.

Marcia Rigg said she appreciated the apologies from the watchdog (John Stillwell/PA)

In 2013, an independent review of the original IOPC investigation found that it was not robust enough and should look again at whether officers should face misconduct proceedings.

The probe was reopened and, six years later, five officers went before a disciplinary panel and were cleared.

In his letter, Mr Whiting also apologised for failing to tell the Rigg family that settlements had been made with three of the officers who had brought civil claims against the watchdog.

Mr Rigg’s sister, Marcia Rigg, said she trusts that “the IOPC will now consider informing families and complainants of any similar compensation to officers by the IOPC as a matter of course.”

In his letter, Mr Whiting acknowledged an apology made by the watchdog, which was then called the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC), for its “shortcomings” in its investigation of Mr Rigg’s death.

The letter continued: “I wish to apologise to you and your family not just for the delay in the original investigation but also for all of the IPCC’s delays thereafter including in completing the second investigation and the time it took to bring matters to a conclusion.

“Also, given recent events, I consider it appropriate to personally apologise to you and your family on behalf of the IOPC and the IPCC for not giving proper consideration to informing you, at an earlier stage, of a civil claim brought against the IOPC by some of the officers investigated following the death of your brother.

“While we decided it was necessary to settle the claim, I am sorry that consideration was not given to informing you of the claim at a much earlier stage.

“I also apologise for the way you came to learn of the settlement of the claim, the fact compensation was paid and apologies provided to the officers.

“I am aware that we did not inform you following the settlement and that you instead learned of it through an article issued by the Police Federation, which we did not know about until after publication.

“I understand that this caused you and your family anxiety, distress and upset in addition to that which you inevitably suffered in the wake of your brother’s death and investigations and proceedings that followed.

“For that, I unreservedly apologise.”

In response to the IOPC’s apology, Marcia Rigg said it was “extremely upsetting” to read that compensation had been paid to officers in secret.

She said: “15 years since my brother Sean Rigg died at Brixton police station; the never-ending trauma and painful impact continues to haunt me, through no fault of my own or my family.

“The lengthy judicial process very rarely affords any proper accountability following deaths caused by excessive force and face down restraint by police officers.

“This only serves to fuel already decades of injustices and more unnecessary deaths.

“In my view, and that of many families and the public generally, there continues to be zero confidence in the investigative and judicial process, no justice even with damming evidence and countless reviews, proving that the whole judicial system in the UK is fundamentally flawed; institutionally racist; corrupt and a national public scandal.”

Addressing the letter, Ms Rigg added: “Last month, exactly 15 years after Sean’s death, Tom Whiting of the IOPC unreservedly apologised for not informing my family of the fact that compensation was paid to three of the officers; for the history of delay; and the failings of the first IPCC investigation.

“The jury’s findings in August 2012 and the independent Casale review of 2013 laid bare those failings.

“I appreciate these apologies and trust that the IOPC will now consider informing families and complainants of any similar compensation to officers by the IOPC as a matter of course, as a courtesy and in the wider public interest.”