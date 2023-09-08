Met Police chief ‘worried’ about severity of crime at Notting Hill Carnival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Met Police chief ‘worried’ about severity of crime at Notting Hill Carnival

By Press Association
Police at the Notting Hill Carnival (Yui Mok/PA)

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley has said he is “worried” about severity of crime at the Notting Hill Carnival.

The annual west London event this year saw eight people stabbed, police officers assaulted and 275 arrests across the two days.

It prompted politicians to call for change – with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak saying violence at the event showed the need for police and the courts to be given tougher powers to tackle so-called “zombie knives” and machetes and the Conservative Party’s London mayoral candidate, Susan Hall, suggesting the event be moved and potentially held in a park.

Sir Mark reiterated on Friday morning, during a live phone-in on LBC, that any change to the location of the event was not a decision for police.

He called the carnival a “fantastic event in many respects” but highlighted two concerns “from a policing perspective” that he will be seeking to improve in a review.

“It’s not the volume of crime, which is not disproportionate for an event…but the severity of the crime is really concerning,” the commissioner said.

He added that he is “worried” about the severity of crime, which includes stabbings, and the weapons police recovered during the event – including over 70 knives and one or two firearms.

Sir Mark told LBC that his second concern is the risk of crowd crushing.

“We’re doing that review work,” he said.

“I know as part of that we will be saying we’re really concerned about the severity of crime…and also the crowd crushing and we will be asking the organisers, Notting Hill Carnival Ltd, and local authorities and others to think about the arrangements to get rid of those really worrying risks.”

Sir Mark Rowley at phone-in on LBC
Sir Mark Rowley during the live phone-in (Victoria Jones/PA)

Sir Mark went on to say the experiences of some officers at Notting Hill Carnival is “deeply unpleasant”.

“That’s why I’m going to push hard with the organisers and…local authorities for improvements that deal with these risks but enable hundreds of thousands of people to keep enjoying themselves,” he added.

Notting Hill Carnival Ltd has been contacted for comment.

Organisers said previously that they “deplore all acts of violence” and will “continue to work hard with our partners to protect Notting Hill Carnival and the people who make it so special”.