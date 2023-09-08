Ridding Met Police of rogue officers will take up to three years – commissioner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ridding Met Police of rogue officers will take up to three years – commissioner

By Press Association
Sir Mark Rowley has been forced to readdress the issue of public trust in his police force (Victoria Jones/PA)
It will take up to three years to rid the Metropolitan Police of “hundreds” of rogue officers, the force’s commissioner has said.

Sir Mark Rowley added that he is “potentially” a third of the way through the process as he has held his post for a year now.

He has been forced to readdress the issue of public trust in his police force after five former Met Police officers admitted sending grossly offensive racist messages while a serving officer appeared in court charged with six counts of rape on Thursday.

Responding to a member of the public who made reference to the two cases during a live phone-in on LBC, Sir Mark said trust and confidence has “absolutely” fallen and been “badly dented” in the Metropolitan Police.

The commissioner said there are “hundreds” of officers who should not be in the force.

“We are sacking and suspending people at a greater rate than before,” he continued.

Sir Mark added that clearing is slowed down by “bureaucratic processes” which should improve when recently approved changes to regulations come into place.

He told LBC: “I think this is two or three years’ work where we get rid of those hundreds of officers who are letting everyone else down.”

He continued: “When I took over the Met was only sacking five officers a month on average in the previous years.

“So we’re talking about hundreds in a small number of years so it’s a big uptick to clear out some mistakes from history, which is embarrassing and frustrating and undermines public trust.”

Asked if there is a cultural issue in the force, Sir Mark said: “I think there’s a lot in the systems, there’s some stuff in the culture that we have responsibility for in terms of leadership decisions, culture, not moving with the times.

“I think there’s some big issues for policing across the country, you’re seeing a smattering of cases elsewhere as well.

“Because we don’t have a clear route to sack officers who fail re-vetting, which is one of the regulatory issues being fixed, (the) system has fallen into disrepute.

“And those changes to regulations…are going to be so important helping to accelerate people out.”