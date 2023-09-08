Hot weekend coming but thunderstorm threat looms, Met Office says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Hot weekend coming but thunderstorm threat looms, Met Office says

By Press Association
Thursday was provisionally the hottest day of the year so far (PA)
Thursday was provisionally the hottest day of the year so far (PA)

Warm weather this weekend as the record heatwave continues could be spoiled by thunderstorms in some areas, the Met Office has said.

Friday is likely to be the fifth day in a row when temperatures top 30C, according to the forecaster, but there is an increasing chance of some intense thundery downpours developing in central and western areas.

Thursday was provisionally the hottest day of the year so far, with 32.6C recorded in Wisley, Surrey.

Autumn weather September 7th 2023
People walking past a digital weather report in Potters Field near Tower Bridge, London, on Thursday (PA)

That temperature could be exceeded towards the end of the week, forecasters believe.

The warm weather will continue into the weekend – especially in the south-east – but sporadic thunderstorms could spoil the party by bringing heavy showers and even hail for some, the Met Office said.

Spokesman Stephen Dixon said a secondary temperature peak could happen on Saturday.

He said: “For most people it will still be a dry and fine Saturday and temperatures will remain high.

“The south and east of the country will probably hold on to the hot weather the longest.

“But we have issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms on Saturday afternoon for central England and eastern Wales.

“Some might see 30-50mm of rain; there’s a possibility of hail and lightning.

“Not everyone will see these showers; they’ll pop up here and there.

“There’s a bit of a weather breakdown on the way. Some might see thundery rain but it will stay hot.

“On Sunday the hot weather will be more confined to the south and east.

“Elsewhere, it will become more unsettled and temperatures will return to the high teens.

“There is a continued chance of further warnings as we monitor the weather.”