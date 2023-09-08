William and Kate at cathedral to mark anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
William and Kate at cathedral to mark anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s death

By Press Association
The Prince and Princess of Wales arrive at St Davids Cathedral, Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, West Wales (Ben Birchall/PA)
The Prince and Princess of Wales arrive at St Davids Cathedral, Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, West Wales (Ben Birchall/PA)

The Prince and Princess of Wales have arrived at St Davids Cathedral to mark the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s death with a small private service.

William and Kate arrived at the cathedral in St Davids, the smallest city in Britain, in Pembrokeshire on Friday afternoon – a year since the nation’s longest-reigning monarch died peacefully aged 96.

The couple, whose visit was delayed due to foggy weather, were cheered by around 300 well-wishers who had gathered in the grounds of the ancient cathedral.

During their visit, William and Kate, who was wearing a burgundy dress coat by Eponine, will attend a private service lasting 10 minutes in the cloisters along with clergy, the choir and 20 invited guests.

The Prince and Princess of Wales arrive at St Davids Cathedral, Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, West Wales
The Prince and Princess of Wales arrive at St Davids Cathedral in Pembrokeshire (Ben Birchall/PA)

It will be led by the Dean, the Very Rev Dr Sarah Rowland Jones, who is expected to reflect on the Queen’s “lifelong example of faithful and devoted service”.

Thou Knowest, Lord, The Secrets Of Our Hearts – played during the funeral of the Queen at Westminster Abbey – will be sung by the cathedral choir.

Following the service, Kate will lay a bouquet of flowers including ivy, eucalyptus, white roses and waxflowers, by a portrait of the late Queen.

The Prince and Princess of Wales arrive at St Davids Cathedral, Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, West Wales
William and Kate arrive at St Davids Cathedral in Pembrokeshire, West Wales (Ben Birchall/PA)

William and Kate will then attend a reception with 20 people associated with Elizabeth II’s previous visits to St Davids, as well as those active in areas the couple have an interest in such as mental health and early years.

St Davids has been a site of pilgrimage and worship for more than 1,400 years, since St David – the patron saint of Wales – settled there with his monastic community in the sixth century.

Since the Reformation, one of the quire stalls has been in possession of the Crown and is known as the Sovereign’s Stall.

This makes St Davids the only UK cathedral where the sovereign has a special stall in the quire among members of the chapter, the governing body of the cathedral.

Elizabeth II was the first monarch to visit St Davids Cathedral since the Reformation when she arrived at the site with her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, during a royal tour to Wales in August 1955 following her coronation.

St Davids Cathedral, Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, West Wales
St Davids Cathedral, Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, West Wales (Toby Melville/PA)

She sat in the special stall then, and on three subsequent occasions during her visits to the cathedral – which dates from 1181 – over the years.

St Davids has officially been a city since 1995, when Elizabeth II presented the then town council with letters patent elevating it to the status of a full city council during a ceremony at the cathedral.

In 1982, the Queen performed the Maundy money ceremony – in which the monarch distributes money to pensioners to commemorate Jesus washing the feet of the Apostles at the Last Supper – at St Davids Cathedral.

She last attended the cathedral, which welcomes 300,000 visitors each year, in 2001.