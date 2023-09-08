William and Harry divided as they remember grandmother Queen Elizabeth II

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
William and Harry divided as they remember grandmother Queen Elizabeth II

By Press Association
The Prince and Princess of Wales arriving at St Davids Cathedral (Ben Birchall/PA)
Estranged brothers the Duke of Sussex and the Prince of Wales marked the first anniversary of their grandmother’s death hundreds of miles apart.

While Harry paid his respects to Queen Elizabeth II privately in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, on Friday morning, William travelled to the far reaches of west Wales to remember the late monarch.

The prince and his wife, the Princess of Wales, carried out a public engagement in the cathedral in St Davids, Pembrokeshire, on Friday afternoon where they attended a private service and were greeted by crowds of well-wishers – a year on from the day the nation’s longest-reigning monarch died peacefully aged 96.

WellChild Awards 2023 – London
The Duke of Sussex at the WellChild awards on the eve of the anniversary (Yui Mok/PA)

Harry, who moved to the US and quit royal duties in 2020, was meanwhile spotted quietly leaving the Berkshire chapel, which is home to the late Queen’s final resting place, by a member of the public, who posted the image on social media.

The duke is not expected to meet either his brother or his father, the King, on his whirlwind trip to the UK for the WellChild annual awards held on Thursday, on the eve of anniversary, ahead of the Invictus Games in Germany.

He paid his own public tribute to his grandmother in his speech at the charity’s ceremony, saying: “She is looking down on all of us tonight, happy we’re together, continuing to spotlight such an incredible community”.

William and Kate posted a personal message to the late Queen on social media, writing “We all miss you” and signing their words “W&C”.

Relations between William and Harry have long been strained despite their closeness in their younger years.

The fallout is said to have begun before Harry’s wedding to former Suits star, the Duchess of Sussex, with the duke accusing William of being snobbish to his bride.

But it worsened after the accusations Harry publicly levelled at his brother in double tell-alls: his memoir, Spare, and his Netflix documentary.

In his autobiography, released just months after Elizabeth II died, Harry accused William of physically attacking him and pushing him into a dog bowl in a row over Meghan.

Diana’s 60th birthday
The brothers unveiling a memorial to their mother in 2021 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

He also alleged it was William and Kate who encouraged him to wear a Nazi uniform to a fancy dress party in 2005 and “howled” with laughter when they saw it.

Harry and Meghan, in their Netflix series two months after the Queen’s death, claimed Kensington Palace lied to protect William when it issued a statement denying a story he had bullied Harry out of the royal family.

Harry also wrote of how Charles pleaded with his two sons during a tense meeting at Windsor just after the funeral of Prince Philip, the late Duke of Edinburgh, saying: “Please, boys. Don’t make my final years a misery”.