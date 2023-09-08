Drug dealer arrested in Germany eight months after absconding from UK prison

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drug dealer arrested in Germany eight months after absconding from UK prison

By Press Association
A drug dealer was arrested in Germany more than eight months after absconding from an open UK prison, where he changed his name without authorities realising (File image/Alamy/PA)
A drug dealer was arrested in Germany more than eight months after absconding from an open UK prison, where he changed his name without authorities realising.

Dean Woods left HMP Sudbury, a category D facility in Derbyshire, while on day release last November 19 and never returned.

By the time the alarm was raised, the 41-year-old had travelled to Liverpool and boarded a ferry using a passport in the name of Simon Corner – after legally changing his name without prison bosses finding out.

He was arrested while travelling from Dublin to Frankfurt on August 13 and sent back to the UK on September 4, Derbyshire Police said on Friday.

While Woods, of Liverpool, will now serve the remaining 10 years of his 12-year sentence in a category B prison, he faces no further charges.

Police said: “No further charges were able to be brought against Woods due to the specific requirements of the arrest warrant.

“The UK offence of being unlawfully at large is not mirrored in Germany and he could not be returned to face charges on that specific offence.”

Detective Chief Superintendent Gemma Booth said: “Dean Woods made a concerted effort to not only leave the UK in order to escape serving the jail time he had been given for very serious offences – but to also remain free through a variety of criminal means.

“I want to pay particular thanks to the determination of detectives from within our International Liaison Office who relentlessly pursued Woods.

“Despite his best efforts, I am pleased to report that he is now safely detained.”

The Ministry of Justice has been approached for comment.