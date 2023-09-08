Policing ‘goes on as normal’ despite controversies, says senior PSNI officer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Policing ‘goes on as normal’ despite controversies, says senior PSNI officer

By Press Association
Police Service of Northern Ireland Assistant Chief Constable Bobby Singleton (Liam McBurney/PA)
Policing in Northern Ireland is going on “as normal” despite a crisis which has engulfed the leadership of the organisation, a senior officer has said.

Police Service of Northern Ireland Chief Constable Simon Byrne resigned last week following a string of controversies, including a significant data breach and a critical High Court ruling around the disciplining of two junior officers.

Deputy Chief Constable Mark Hamilton is assuming the responsibilities of the top position, but this week faced a vote of no confidence by the Police Federation, which represents rank-and-file officers.

The PSNI senior executive team is currently leading the organisation while Mr Hamilton recovers from an unplanned medical procedure on Wednesday.

PSNI officers unlawfully disciplined
Police Service of Northern Ireland Deputy Chief Constable Mark Hamilton (Liam McBurney/PA)

Assistant Chief Constable Bobby Singleton said despite current events, “business goes on as usual” in policing.

He was speaking after officers came under attack in Londonderry on Thursday while anti-terrorism searches were carried out, yielding a haul of military grade weapons which police believe were to be used against officers by dissident republicans.

Sixteen officers were injured in the attacks by crowds that it is believed children as young as eight were involved in.

Mr Singleton said there is no doubt that the events of the last two weeks have been a “distraction for people”.

“But actually officers are going out and their staff colleagues supporting them in that delivery of service as well,” he said.

“They are continuing to do the work that they’re passionate about.

“For us (assistant chief constables), it’s a case of getting on with the really important business of policing, Other matters will resolve themselves in due course.”

Police officer shot in Omagh
Assistant Chief Constable Mark McEwan (Brian Lawless/PA)

Assistant Chief Constable Mark McEwan said: “We’re talking to our officers and our staff associations and our staff members every day.

“Right across all the challenges that this organisation faces over the last year, whether that’s funding, the severe terrorist threat, the attacks on officers, the data loss and indeed the events of the last week, what we have seen throughout that is dedicated delivery of service to our communities right across the organisation.

“We have a first class policing service in Northern Ireland, and that’s a tribute to the people who deliver that on the ground.”

Deirdre Toner, chair of the Policing Board, the oversight body for the PSNI, said it appreciates the work of officers and staff of the PSNI.

“Despite the recent challenges faced within policing, the board very much recognises and appreciates that all the officers and staff of the PSNI continue to deliver an essential public service to the community and deserve everyone’s support,” she said.