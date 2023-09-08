Police name man who died in custody after being held for murder of missing woman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police name man who died in custody after being held for murder of missing woman

By Press Association
(Dave Thompson/PA)
A man who died in police custody after being arrested on suspicion of murdering a missing woman has been named.

Sebastian Zarnoch, 30, was found unresponsive in a cell on Wednesday morning and was pronounced dead shortly after, Leicestershire Police said.

He had been arrested on suspicion of kidnapping 26-year-old Gabriela Kosilko, who was reported missing on September 1 after failing to return home from work the previous evening.

He was then arrested on suspicion of murder when Ms Kosilko’s body was found near Groby Pool, near Leicester, on Wednesday afternoon.

Leicestershire Police said officers have established the pair were known to each other.

The force said: “Given the man died in police custody, in line with procedure, a mandatory referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), who have begun an independent investigation.

“The force will fully co-operate with this investigation.

“Once all inquiries have been completed, a file will be submitted to HM Coroner and will form part of the inquest process.

“Further information relating to this will be a matter for the coroner’s office.”

Police are continuing to investigate Ms Kosilko’s murder but said: “We are not looking for anyone else in connection with her death and as such the investigation file will be submitted to the coroner to be heard as part of the inquest.”

The force previously appealed for anyone who was travelling down Newtown Linford Lane at around 2.20pm on Friday September 1, or who saw Ms Kosilko’s red Audi A1 parked on the side of the road, to come forward.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Sinski, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit Murder Investigation Team, said: “We continue to investigate the full circumstances surrounding Gabriela’s death so please get in touch if you have any information that could assist.

“We understand local communities may continue to feel the effects of the events of the last few days.”

Anyone who can assist with inquiries is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 484 of September 1.