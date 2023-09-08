Queen’s corgis ‘thriving’ one year on, Sarah, Duchess of York reveals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Queen’s corgis ‘thriving’ one year on, Sarah, Duchess of York reveals

By Press Association
The late Queen’s two corgis, Muick and Sandy, played a role on the day of her funeral (Peter Nicholls/PA)
The late Queen’s corgis are thriving one year on from her death, Sarah, Duchess of York has revealed.

Elizabeth II’s former daughter-in-law took in the monarch’s final two corgis, Muick and Sandy, after she died, giving them a home at Royal Lodge in Windsor.

The duchess said the two dogs were doing well and told how the late Queen “entrusted” her with their care.

She shared a photo of herself crouching on the edge of a field with Sandy and Muick as she commemorated the anniversary of Elizabeth II’s death.

The pair, who brought the Queen joy during the pandemic and were gifts from her son the Duke of York, played a sweet role at her committal service at Windsor Castle last September.

The neatly groomed young dogs were brought into the castle quadrangle for the arrival of the Queen’s coffin, ahead of the service for family and trusted staff in St George’s Chapel.

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh at Windsor with Sugar, one of the royal corgis, in 1959 (PA)

The duchess, nicknamed Fergie, wrote: “As we mourn a year on, we also celebrate the wonderful times we shared with Her Late Majesty the Queen.

“She entrusted me with the care of her corgis Sandy and Muick and I am delighted to say they are thriving.”

The Queen owned more than 30 corgis during her lifetime.

Many of her corgis were direct descendants from Susan, who was as an 18th birthday present from her parents in 1944.

The Queen with her corgis in 1973 (PA)

The Queen had fallen in love with her father George VI’s dog Dookie, a Pembrokeshire corgi, and wanted one of her own.

Susan was so loved that she accompanied Princess Elizabeth on her honeymoon.