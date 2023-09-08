Relatives of roofer with brain injury wait for life-support treatment ruling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Relatives of roofer with brain injury wait for life-support treatment ruling

By Press Association
Roofer Andy Casey, who suffered a brain injury after becoming involved in a fight in a pub garden (Family handout/PA)
Relatives of a 20-year-old roofer who suffered a brain injury after becoming involved in a fight in a pub garden are wating for a High Court judge to rule on a life-support treatment fight.

Hospital bosses have asked Mr Justice MacDonald to rule that doctors can lawfully stop treating Andy Casey, of Mitcham, south-west London.

Specialists say Mr Casey’s brain-stem function has died and he is therefore dead.

Mr Justice MacDonald considered evidence at a private hearing in the Family Division of the High Court in the Royal Courts of Justice complex in London on Friday.

He said he aimed to deliver a ruling in the near future.

A lawyer representing St George’s University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, which is based in Tooting, south London, and has responsibility for Mr Casey’s treatment, asked the judge to rule that it would be lawful to cease “artificial ventilation and care”.

Barrister Abid Mahmood said “brain-stem testing” by two specialists had shown that Mr Casey was dead.

“This is a tragic matter whereby the trust seeks a declaration that very sadly Andy’s brain-stem function has died and that thereby he has died,” Mr Mahmood told the judge.

“The trust seeks an order that it is lawful for the trust to cease artificial ventilation and care that Andy currently receives.”

Relatives say they have seen Mr Casey make “movements”.

“I don’t believe he is brain-stem dead,” Mr Casey’s sister, Christine Casey, told the judge.

“I really don’t.”

Mr Mahmood told the judge in a written case outline that Mr Casey was involved in a fight in a pub garden on July 9 and had been “punched to the head” and “fell to the ground”.

He said specialists had “diagnosed” death on July 16.

Relatives asked for permission to produce further medical evidence but Mr Justice MacDonald dismissed their application.

He said he would examine videos which relatives had taken of Mr Casey before delivering a ruling.

The judge, who heard that Mr Casey had remained on a ventilator since being injured, said such cases were “the most serious”.