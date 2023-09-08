Prince of Wales makes ‘salty’ comment after tasting seaweed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Prince of Wales makes ‘salty’ comment after tasting seaweed

By Press Association
The Prince and Princess of Wales took a trip on a barge to visit the seaweed farm (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)
The Prince of Wales quipped that seaweed produced at a seaweed farm off the Welsh coast tasted salty when asked what it was like to eat.

William made the comment to veteran royal photographer Arthur Edwards during a visit to the Car-Y-Mor seaweed farm at St Davids, Pembrokeshire.

The Sun newspaper snapper asked the prince: “What did the seaweed taste like?”

He replied: “Salty.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales
Dressed in casual clothes the Prince and Princess of Wales were taken on a tour of the three-hectare seaweed farm in Ramsey Sound on a barge.

They were shown the seaweed lines where various species of seaweed, mussels, native oysters, and scallops were grown.

One of the investors in the project is Notpla, which produces plastic-free consumer packaging made from seaweed and plants.

The London-based start-up won an Earthshot Prize last year – the environmental competition launched by William and The Royal Foundation in 2020.

After the tour of the farm, the Royal couple transferred from the barge onto the St Davids Lifeboat where they returned to shore to meet members of the lifeboat station crew.

Before they left Kate was presented with a posy by four-year-old Isla Evans-Kohler, the daughter of deputy coxswain Judd Kohler and crew member Ellen Evans.

While William was given a jar of St Davids wild honey by her younger brother Albie Evans-Kohler, aged two, who was wearing a Welsh rugby shirt.

Kate asked Isla: “Have you been on the lifeboat?”

The little girl shook her head and her mother explained she had been on the boat but not out on the water while Albie interjected and said: “Me.”

Kate asked the toddler: “Have you been on the boat? It goes very fast, and your daddy has got a very cool job.”

Albie then started mimicking the boat’s siren and the princess said: “I didn’t hear the siren, but it was a lovely day on the water. Thank you very much for coming to see us.”

William told Albie he “loved” his rugby shirt as the boy gave him the honey.

“Do you like honey? It is very yummy. Do you like rugby too? First game on Sunday,” William said.

Queen Elizabeth II was patron of the RNLI from 1952 until her death last year.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were visiting Pembrokeshire to carry out a series of engagements marking the one-year anniversary of her passing.