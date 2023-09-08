Mike Tindall praises late Queen as ‘wonderful woman’ at start of Rugby World Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Mike Tindall praises late Queen as ‘wonderful woman’ at start of Rugby World Cup

By Press Association
The Queen greets Mike Tindall at Buckingham Palace in 2006 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
The Queen greets Mike Tindall at Buckingham Palace in 2006 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Former England rugby star Mike Tindall turned from his excitement at the start of the Rugby World Cup to reflect on the loss of “wonderful woman” the late Queen.

Tindall, who is married to Elizabeth II’s granddaughter Zara, shared a time-lapse video on Instagram of the Queen through the ages, from her childhood to her later years, set to the sound of Pink Floyd’s Wish You Were Here.

He wrote: “Massive day in the sport I love but I can’t help but start the day thinking about this wonderful woman that we lost a year ago today #thequeen #rip”.”

Tindall became a member of the royal family 12 years ago after marrying Olympic horsewoman Zara – the daughter of the Princess Royal.

The seven-week Rugby World Cup kicks off on Friday, coinciding with the first anniversary of Elizabeth II’s death, with France facing New Zealand in the Stade de France in Saint-Denis.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are travelling to France this weekend to watch England and Wales in their first group-stage matches.

Wales v England – Guinness Six Nations – Principality Stadium
William and Kate supporting different sides at a Six Nations Wales v England match (Joe Giddens/PA)

Kate, who is patron of the Rugby Football Union, will cheer on England v Argentina in Marseille on Saturday, while William, patron of the Welsh Rugby Union, will be there to see Wales compete against Fiji in Bordeaux on Sunday.

The Waleses’ overseas sporting excursion supporting two men’s sides early in the tournament comes after the prince was criticised for not attending the women’s England team’s World Cup football final against Spain in Sydney last month.