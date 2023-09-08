Marc Bohan, former Dior creative director and friend to the stars, dies aged 97

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Marc Bohan, former Dior creative director and friend to the stars, dies aged 97

By Press Association
Marc Bohan with models after the Dior collection presentation in Paris in 1970 (Jean-Jacques Levy/AP)
Marc Bohan with models after the Dior collection presentation in Paris in 1970 (Jean-Jacques Levy/AP)

Dior’s longest-serving creative director, Marc Bohan, whose slim silhouette designs dressed the likes of Hollywood royalty including Grace Kelly and Elizabeth Taylor, has died aged 97, the luxury fashion house said on Friday.

The son of a milliner, Bohan was asked to lead the French label after his predecessor Yves Saint Laurent was drafted into the French military in 1960.

He would go on to oversee the brand as artistic director for nearly three decades, from 1961 to 1989, delivering elegant and tasteful tailored looks for the modern woman.

In his first couture collection for the house in 1961 he debuted the “slim” look, a slender take on Dior’s classic silhouette with feminine shoulders and sensibly sophisticated skirts.

Dior announced his death on Friday, calling him an “immense visionary and passionate creator” who left his mark on the fashion house.

“Marc Bohan was a unique creator dear to the heart of our House, infusing Dior elegance with his free spirit,” Delphine Arnault, Dior chief executive, said in a statement.

“A man of immense talent who profoundly marked both our history and that of fashion.”

At Dior, the couturier would become close friends with Princess Grace of Monaco – her wardrobe paid homage to his work as they shared the same vision of elegance and style.

Even outside his friendship circle, Hollywood played a part in Bohan’s work. He crafted a collection in 1966 where he incorporated fur trim and long coats after pulling inspiration from Doctor Zhivago.

Marc Bohan
American film star Lauren Bacall with Marc Bohan in 1969 (Michel Laurent/AP)

Although Bohan preferred to stay out of the limelight – he was often referred to as private and discreet – his designs kept him in the spotlight.

In 1967, Bohan was asked to design the lavish coronation dress for Iran’s then-empress, Farah Diba Pahlavi.

During his time at Dior, Bohan took the brand into new avenues, from launching Dior’s baby boutique to developing a line for young women, Miss Dior, and for men, Dior Monsieur. He was also heralded for holding Dior’s first shows in India.

Gianfranco Ferre replaced Bohan at the fashion house in 1989. Leaving behind Dior, Bohan moved to London where he joined the prestigious house of Norman Hartnell, a couturier for the royal family.

He is survived by his daughter.