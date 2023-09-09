Powerful magnitude 7 earthquake rocks Morocco

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Powerful magnitude 7 earthquake rocks Morocco

By Press Association
People take shelter and check for news on their mobile phones after an earthquake in Rabat, Morocco, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. A powerful earthquake struck Morocco late Friday, damaging buildings in major cities and sending panicked people pouring into streets and alleyways from Rabat to Marrakech (Mosa’ab Elshamy/AP)
A magnitude 7 earthquake has rattled the north African country of Morocco, causing damage across several major cities and pushing panicked locals and tourists onto the streets.

Morocco’s National Seismic Monitoring and Alert Network measured the quake at seven on the Richter scale, which struck at 11.11pm on Friday.

The US Geological Survey, however, measured the earth rattle as hitting 6.8 on the scale.

Despite the difference in readings, the powerful tremor was felt from the capital Rabat to Marrakech, the county’s most visited tourist destination, despite the epicentre striking high in the Atlas Mountains.

Morocco Earthquake
People take shelter outside their homes after an earthquake struck Morocco on Friday (Mosa’ab Elshamy/AP)

The earthquake struck roughly 70 kilometres south of Marrakech near Toubkal, the highest peak in North Africa and Oukaimeden, a popular Moroccan ski resort.

No casualties have been reported, with government officials yet to speak publicly on the earthquake.

Moroccans have shared videos online depicting crumbling buildings with some reduced to rubble after the massive shift in tectonic plates.

Morocco Earthquake
People on the streets in Rabat after the earthquake (Mosa’ab Elshamy/AP)

Other videos showed serious damage to the famous red walls of parts of Marrakech’s old city, while other clips captured tourists and locals alike pouring out of restaurants in the city as throbbing club music played.

While variations in early measurements are common, both local and US readings place the quake as Morocco’s strongest in years.

Though earthquakes are relatively rare in North Africa, a magnitude 5.8 tremor struck near Agadir and caused thousands of deaths in 1960.