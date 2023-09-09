Number of people missing following Maui wildfires drops to 66

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Number of people missing following Maui wildfires drops to 66

By Press Association
Charred remains of homes are visible following a wildfire in Lahaina, Hawaii (Jae C Hong/AP)
Charred remains of homes are visible following a wildfire in Lahaina, Hawaii (Jae C Hong/AP)

One month after the deadliest wildfires in recent US history, Hawaiian governor Josh Green revealed the number of those still missing has dropped to 66.

The August 8 blaze ripped through the Maui town of Lahaina, decimating homes and businesses within hours, with dozens fleeing into the ocean to escape the fire.

A total of 66 people remain unaccounted for, while the death toll remains at 115.

The tally of those missing has dropped significantly in one week, with authorities saying only seven days ago there were still 385 people missing.

Hawaiian Fires
Lahaina pictured nearly a month after the deadliest US wildfire in more than a century killed scores of people and razed homes and businesses (Rick Bowmer/AP)

Police in Maui have released the names of 55 of those who perished in the blaze.

Of those, 22 were in their 70s, with another 13 in their 60s.

One victim was listed under the age of 10.

With about half the deceased still unidentified, Mr Green said he expected there to be significant overlap between the names on the missing list and remains that have already been recovered.

Therefore, he said, he did not expect the death toll to rise considerably.

Mr Green said: “We’re starting to see that the universe of 115 fatalities is about where we are.

“There may be some additional fatalities as we go through the next month.”

Maui Police Department said on September 8 that, in addition to the 66 people listed by the FBI as unaccounted for, there are 80 additional names of potentially missing people that the agency is vetting for credibility.

In those cases, no information was provided for the reporting party or the reporting party was not available to provide further details.

For surviving residents, the Hawaiian governor revealed authorities will soon begin to escort those evacuated on visits to inspect what is left of their properties.

He also revealed that, as of October 8, travel restrictions will end and West Maui will reopen to visitors.

Mr Green said: “If we support Maui’s economy and keep our people employed, they will heal faster and continue to afford to live on Maui.”

As Lahaina begins to rebuild after the worst-seen wildfires on US soil in the last century, Mr Green added that tens of millions of dollars in aid will also make its way to Hawaiian families and businesses to help recover.

Residents will receive donations from around the globe courtesy of the American Red Cross, the Hawaii Community Foundation, the Maui United Way, and other charitable organisations.

Mr Green also revealed he has authorised 100 million dollars from the federal Temporary Assistance for Needy Families programme “to support what others donate, magnifying the power of their generosity”.