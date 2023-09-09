Timeline of events leading to recapture of terror suspect Daniel Khalife

Police found and arrested terror suspect Daniel Khalife on the fourth day of a hunt for his whereabouts.

The search for the 21-year-old concluded after officers found him on Saturday in Chiswick, west London, following “intelligence-led activity”, and confirmed sightings overnight.

Here is a timeline of the events leading to the recapture of Khalife:

Daniel Khalife was in prison for more than seven months (Metropolitan Police/PA)

– January 2022:

Khalife is arrested and released on bail.

– January 27 2023:

The ex-serviceman, formerly of Beacon Barracks, Beaconside, Stafford, is charged with a terror offence and perpetrating a bomb hoax after an investigation by the Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism Command.

He is accused of eliciting or attempting to elicit information “about an individual who was or had been a member of His Majesty’s forces which was of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism” on August 2 2021, contrary to section 58A of the Terrorism Act 2000.

He is also accused of placing “three canisters with wires at RAF Stafford with the intention of inducing in another a belief that the said article was likely to explode or ignite and thereby cause personal injury or damage to property” on or before January 2 this year, contrary to section 51 of the Criminal Law Act 1977.

– January 28:

Khalife appears at Westminster Magistrates’ Court and is remanded in custody.

February 7:

Khalife makes no indication of pleas when he appears in court again and his case is sent to the Old Bailey.

– February 17:

He appears at the Old Bailey for a brief preliminary hearing.

– May 2023:

The former soldier is discharged from the Army.

– July 21:

Khalife appears at the Old Bailey for a plea hearing. A third charge under the Official Secrets Act is added before he is asked to enter pleas. That charge alleges he committed “an act prejudicial to the safety or interests of the state”.

It states that between May 1 2019 and January 6 2022 he “obtained, collected, recorded, published or communicated to any other person articles, notes, documents or information which were calculated to be or might be or were intended to be directly or indirectly useful to an enemy”.

He denies all three charges. A six-week trial is set for November 13 at Woolwich Crown Court.

– September 6:

Khalife goes missing in his cook’s uniform from HMP Wandsworth and is believed to have used strapping to cling to the underside of a delivery vehicle.

The lorry leaves the prison through a gate leading on to Heathfield Road at 7.32am and Khalife is declared missing at 7.50am, the Met said. Police are then notified at 8.15am and the vehicle is stopped in Upper Richmond Road near the junction with Carlton Drive in Putney, south-west London, at 8.37am.

A CCTV image of the vehicle searched by police (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Video footage obtained by the PA news agency, taken by a worker at Rosy Lea Cafe, shows police officers searching the Bidfood lorry with a sniffer dog.

Khalife’s escape prompts extra security checks at major transport hubs.

– September 7:

The manhunt enters its second day. Justice Secretary Alex Chalk confirms an independent investigation will take place after Khalife’s escape, as well as two urgent reviews regarding the categorisation and placement of all HMP Wandsworth prisoners and all those in custody charged with terrorism offences.

Junctions eight and nine of the M20 are temporarily shut due in part to enhanced security checks relating to the search, Kent Police confirm. A man is stopped by police at Banbury train station in Oxfordshire but it is not Khalife.

(PA Graphics)

– September 8:

The hunt for Khalife stretches into a third day. Police search Richmond Park in west London, just over four miles from HMP Wandsworth. Met Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley says the force is considering whether the escape was an inside job.

The Met investigates a possible sighting after a man resembling Khalife was seen walking towards Wandsworth town centre shortly after the prison break. The force also offers a £20,000 reward for information on Khalife’s whereabouts.

– September 9:

(PA Graphics)

Police find and arrest Khalife. At 9am, the Met announces officers were searching the Chiswick area in west London after confirmed sightings in the district overnight. The force also issues an appeal for members of the public to “remain vigilant”. Just under two hours later, officers apprehend the terror suspect and take him into police custody.