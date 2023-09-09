Morocco earthquake: A look at the deadliest quakes over the past 25 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Morocco earthquake: A look at the deadliest quakes over the past 25 years

By Press Association
A cracked mosque minaret after an earthquake in Moulay Brahim village, near Marrakech, Morocco (Mosa’ab Elshamy/AP)
A cracked mosque minaret after an earthquake in Moulay Brahim village, near Marrakech, Morocco (Mosa’ab Elshamy/AP)

The earthquake that struck Morocco late on Friday has killed more than 1,000 people.

Here is a look at the deadliest earthquakes over the past 25 years:

– September 8 2023: In Morocco, a magnitude 6.8 quake kills more than 1,000 people.

– February 6 2023: In Turkey and Syria, a magnitude 7.8 earthquake kills more than 21,600 people.

Villagers stand next to rubble after an earthquake in Moulay Brahim village, near Marrakech, Morocco
Villagers stand next to rubble after an earthquake in Moulay Brahim village, near Marrakech, Morocco (Mosa’ab Elshamy/AP)

– April 25 2015: In Nepal, more than 8,800 people are killed by a magnitude 7.8 earthquake.

– March 11 2011: A magnitude 9.0 quake off the north-east coast of Japan triggers a tsunami, killing more than 18,400 people.

– January 12 2010: In Haiti, more than 100,000 people are killed by a magnitude 7.0 quake. The government estimated a staggering 316,000 dead, but the scale of the destruction made an accurate count impossible.

– May 12 2008: A magnitude 7.9 quake strikes eastern Sichuan in China, resulting in more than 87,500 deaths.

– May 27 2006: More than 5,700 people die when a magnitude 6.3 quake hits Indonesia’s Java island.

– October 8 2005: A magnitude 7.6 earthquake kills more than 80,000 people in Pakistan’s Kashmir region.

– December 26 2004: A magnitude 9.1 quake in Indonesia triggers an Indian Ocean tsunami, killing about 230,000 people in a dozen countries.

– December 26 2003: A magnitude 6.6 earthquake hits south-eastern Iran, causing more than 20,000 deaths.

– January 26 2001: A magnitude 7.6 quake strikes Gujarat in India, killing as many as 20,000 people.

– August 17 1999: A magnitude 7.6 earthquake hits Izmit, Turkey, killing about 18,000 people.