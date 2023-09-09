Prince of Wales reveals he cried watching cousin win equestrian competition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Prince of Wales reveals he cried watching cousin win equestrian competition

By Press Association
William told podcast The Good, The Bad, and The Rugby, which is hosted by Zara’s husband Mike, that he watched the moment on a phone while camping (PA)
William told podcast The Good, The Bad, and The Rugby, which is hosted by Zara’s husband Mike, that he watched the moment on a phone while camping (PA)

The Prince of Wales has revealed the only time that he has cried while watching sport was when his cousin Zara Tindall won an equestrian competition.

William told podcast The Good, The Bad, And The Rugby – which is hosted by Zara’s husband Mike – that he watched the moment on a phone while camping in Exmoor.

He said that he was “in pieces” as he watched his cousin win.

Defender Burghley Horse Trials 2023 – Day One
Zara Tindall and Class Affair compete in the Dressage on day one of the 2023 Defender Burghley Horse Trials (Simon Marper/PA)

“The only time I’ve ever cried when watching sport was when Zara won, I think it was the European championship,” he said.

“I was down in Exmoor at the time camping. We were all huddled around the phone watching it.

“She was there, she was blubbing away, the flag was going up. I was in pieces.”

Ms Tindall won two gold medals in both individual and group competitions while riding her horse Toytown at the European Eventing Championship in Blenheim in 2005.

She also won individual gold and team silver medals at the World Equestrian Games in 2006 and a team silver medal at the 2012 London Olympics.

William appeared on the podcast with the Princess of Wales and Zara’s mother, the Princess Royal.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are in France this weekend to watch England and Wales in their first group-stage matches in the Rugby World Cup.

Kate, who is patron of the Rugby Football Union, will cheer on England v Argentina in Marseille on Saturday, while William, patron of the Welsh Rugby Union, will be there to see Wales compete against Fiji in Bordeaux on Sunday.