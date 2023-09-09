Prince of Wales reveals he cried watching cousin win equestrian competition

The Prince of Wales has revealed the only time that he has cried while watching sport was when his cousin Zara Tindall won an equestrian competition.

William told podcast The Good, The Bad, And The Rugby – which is hosted by Zara’s husband Mike – that he watched the moment on a phone while camping in Exmoor.

He said that he was “in pieces” as he watched his cousin win.

Zara Tindall and Class Affair compete in the Dressage on day one of the 2023 Defender Burghley Horse Trials (Simon Marper/PA)

“The only time I’ve ever cried when watching sport was when Zara won, I think it was the European championship,” he said.

“I was down in Exmoor at the time camping. We were all huddled around the phone watching it.

“She was there, she was blubbing away, the flag was going up. I was in pieces.”

Ms Tindall won two gold medals in both individual and group competitions while riding her horse Toytown at the European Eventing Championship in Blenheim in 2005.

She also won individual gold and team silver medals at the World Equestrian Games in 2006 and a team silver medal at the 2012 London Olympics.

William appeared on the podcast with the Princess of Wales and Zara’s mother, the Princess Royal.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are in France this weekend to watch England and Wales in their first group-stage matches in the Rugby World Cup.

Kate, who is patron of the Rugby Football Union, will cheer on England v Argentina in Marseille on Saturday, while William, patron of the Welsh Rugby Union, will be there to see Wales compete against Fiji in Bordeaux on Sunday.