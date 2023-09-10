What the papers say – September 10 By Press Association September 10 2023, 2.50am Share What the papers say – September 10 Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/uk-world/4713505/what-the-papers-say-september-10/ Copy Link What the papers say (Peter Byrne/PA) Most front pages of Britain’s Sunday newspapers have been dominated by the week’s major story – the manhunt and capture of escaped Wandsworth prisoner Daniel Khalife. The Sunday Telegraph, Sunday Express, The Mail on Sunday and The Independent have all focused on the details of Khalife’s capture after four days on the lam. The front page of tomorrow's Sunday Telegraph:'Terror suspect laughed after arrest'#TomorrowsPapersTodaySign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/rXXQj2RfpR— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) September 9, 2023 Sunday EXPRESS: “Police Catch Fugitive On Canal Bike Ride” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/zO0B6ACG44— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) September 9, 2023 MAIL On Sunday: “Spooks Bugged Phones To Nail Jailbreak ‘Spy’ “ #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/aAr2HnFQNV— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) September 9, 2023 Tomorrow's @independent front page #tomorrowspaperstoday To subscribe to the Daily Edition https://t.co/koJc3LN1ax pic.twitter.com/blZgBP9rTK— Thair Shaikh (@ThairShaikh) September 9, 2023 The Sunday Times has run with an accused spy of a different kind for their splash. Sunday TIMES: “Commons ‘Chinese spy’ arrested” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/RDPvrLH5dU— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) September 9, 2023 The Daily Star reports the Met has confirmed Saturday as the hottest day of the year. Sunday's front page: Baking Brits! 🥵☀️⭐️ https://t.co/hIbY2AtGKu#TomorrowsPapersToday #heatwaveuk pic.twitter.com/71MUeWq1yS— Daily Star (@dailystar) September 9, 2023 Sunday People leads with thousands dead after a magnitude 7 earthquake hit Morocco. Sunday PEOPLE: “Hell On Earth” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/1f0lqMlYCA— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) September 9, 2023 And The Observer says new NatWest boss Richard Haythornthwaite has links to an under-fire Saudi Arabian oil group. Sunday’s OBSERVER: “Revealed: new NatWest boss linked to Saudi scandal firm” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/dKmxCZDIS8— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) September 9, 2023