Justice Secretary vows justice for family trying to block release of killer

By Press Association
Robert Brown is due to be released on licence (Victoria Jones/PA)
Justice Secretary Alex Chalk has vowed to the family of a woman trying to block her killer husband’s release from prison that he will do “everything” to keep the public safe.

Joanna Simpson was killed by her British Airways captain husband Robert Brown at their family home in October 2010.

He was acquitted of murder, having admitted manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

Brown is now due to be released on licence in November after serving 13 years of a 26-year sentence because the lesser charge means he will not face a Parole Board.

Joanna Simpson’s family want to block her killer’s release (Thames Valley Police/PA)

Mr Chalk agreed to meet Ms Simpson’s family earlier this year to discuss Brown’s release.

The Justice Secretary told the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg: “It was one of the first meetings I had as Justice Secretary and it was so, so appalling to hear what happened, I found it personally very painful to hear.

“What I said is I will do everything I will do everything I properly can within the law to keep the British people safe and to ensure there is justice in this case.

“There is not much more I can properly say because there is a danger that frankly you prejudge issues.

“But the family have my word and Hetti, her friend, has my word, we will do everything we can to keep her safe and to ensure there is justice in her case.”

Robert Brown is due to be released on licence (Thames Valley Police/PA)

Ms Simpson’s friend, Hetti Barkworth-Nanton, who is also chairwoman of Refuge, the largest domestic abuse charity in the UK, said ahead of the meeting that Mr Chalk was the “one man on the planet” who can stop her friend’s killer from being released.

Ms Simpson’s mother, Diana Parks, meanwhile stressed that Brown is “not fit to be released, and that he should stay in prison for as long as possible”.

Brown, formerly of Winkfield, Berkshire, was sentenced to 24 years for manslaughter and a further two years for an offence of obstructing a coroner in the execution of his duty.

He killed his wife as their two young children cowered in a playroom, before dumping her body in a makeshift coffin in Windsor Great Park.