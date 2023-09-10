Turkey mission to rescue trapped caver advances to 2,300ft

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Turkey mission to rescue trapped caver advances to 2,300ft

By Press Association
Rescue teams in Turkey have successfully carried an American researcher trapped 3,410ft (1,040m) deep in a cave to the 2,297ft (700m) mark where he will rest at a base camp before they continue the taxing journey to the surface (Khalil Hamra/AP)
Rescue teams in Turkey have successfully carried an American researcher trapped 3,410ft (1,040m) deep in a cave to the 2,297ft (700m) mark where he will rest at a base camp before they continue the taxing journey to the surface.

Experienced caver Mark Dickey started vomiting on September 2 because of stomach bleeding while on an expedition with a handful of others in the Morca Cave in the Taurus Mountains, one of the deepest in the world, according to experts.

A rescue operation began on Saturday afternoon, with doctors, paramedics and experienced cavers from across Europe rushing to help.

They set up small medical base camps at various levels along the shaft to provide 40-year-old Mr Dickey with an opportunity to rest during the slow and arduous extrication.

Turkey Cave Rescue
A medical team tends to American caver Mark Dickey inside the Morca Cave in southern Turkey’s Taurus Mountains (Marton Kovacs/Hungarian Cave Rescue Service/AP)

The Speleological Federation of Turkey wrote on its official account on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday: “Mark was delivered to the campsite at minus 700 metres as of 03.24 local time (GMT+3). At this stage, he will set out again after resting and having the necessary treatments.”

Turkish authorities said 190 personnel from eight countries are taking part in the mission, 153 of them search and rescue experts.

The most challenging part of the operation is widening the narrow cave passages to allow stretcher lines to pass through at low depths, Yusuf Ogrenecek, of the Speleological Federation, previously said.

The extraction is expected to take up to 10 days depending on Mr Dickey’s condition.