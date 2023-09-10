Niger junta accuses France of amassing forces for military intervention

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Niger junta accuses France of amassing forces for military intervention

By Press Association
The junta said France had deployed military aircraft in countries like Ivory Coast, Senegal and Benin (Jerome Delay/AP)
The junta said France had deployed military aircraft in countries like Ivory Coast, Senegal and Benin (Jerome Delay/AP)

Niger’s new military leaders have accused France of amassing forces for a possible military intervention in the country following the coup in July.

French president Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday that he would only take action at the demand of deposed Nigerien leader Mohamed Bazoum.

Niger’s junta spokesman, Major Amadou Abdramane, said that France was also considering collaborating in such an intervention with the
Economic Community of West African States, a regional bloc known as ECOWAS.

“France continues to deploy its forces in several ECOWAS countries as part of preparations for an aggression against Niger,” Maj Abdramane said late on Saturday in a statement broadcast on state television.

French president Emmanuel Macron
French president Emmanuel Macron his country ‘fully’ supported the position of ECOWAS (Evelyn Hockstein, Pool/AP)

Mr Macron said he would not directly respond to the junta’s claim when asked about it after the Group of 20 summit.

“If we redeploy anything, it will only be at the demand of Bazoum and in co-ordination with him, not with those people who are holding a president hostage,” he said.

But Mr Macron added that France “fully” supported the position of ECOWAS, which had said it was considering a military intervention as an option to reinstate Mr Bazoum as president.

Since toppling Mr Bazoum, the junta in Niger, a former French colony, has leveraged anti-French sentiment among the population — asking the French ambassador and troops to leave — to shore up its support in resistance to regional and international pressure to reinstate the president.

The country had been a strategic partner of France and the West in the fight against growing jihadi violence in the conflict-ridden Sahel region, the arid expanse below the Sahara Desert.

The junta spokesman said that France had deployed military aircraft and armoured vehicles in countries like Ivory Coast, Senegal and Benin for such an aggression, a claim that The Associated Press could not independently verify.

“This is why the National Council for the Protection of the Fatherland and the transitional government launch a solemn appeal to the great people of Niger to be vigilant and never to demobilise until the inevitable departure of French troops from our territory,” he said.

Meanwhile, French military spokesperson Colonel Pierre Gaudilliere said previously that there was now “a little less” than its 1,500 troops in Niger who had been working with Nigerien security forces to beat back the jihadi violence.

All French activities had been suspended since the coup, “therefore, declarations that have been made (earlier by the French) are about exploring what we’re going to do with these capabilities”, Col Gaudilliere said.