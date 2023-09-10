William tells of excitement at return of Rugby World Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
William tells of excitement at return of Rugby World Cup

By Press Association
The Prince of Wales with Gareth Davies (David Davies/PA)
The Prince of Wales with Gareth Davies (David Davies/PA)

The Prince of Wales has spoken of enjoying the opening matches of the Rugby World Cup as he visited Bordeaux to watch Wales’s Pool C fixture against Fiji.

William, patron of the Welsh Rugby Union, was greeted by RWC director Gareth Davies, venue director Paul Couet-Lannes and WRU president Gerald Davies after arriving at Stade de Bordeaux.

He then met Fijian President Wiliame Katonivere before taking his seat.

William singing the Welsh national anthem
William singing the Welsh national anthem before the Fiji game (David Davies/PA)

The prince initially commented on the warm weather in the French city, where temperatures have this weekend reached 36C, before discussing the tournament, which began on Friday with hosts France beating three-time champions New Zealand 27-13 in Paris.

“I can’t believe another World Cup has come around again,” he said to Gerald Davies.

“It’s exciting when it all kicks off. There have been some good matches already. The France-New Zealand game was fantastic.”

Wales break away during the Rugby World Cup match against Fiji
Wales break away during the Rugby World Cup match against Fiji (David Davies/PA)

William’s flying visit to south-west France came a day after the Princess of Wales watched England defeat Argentina 27-10 in Marseille.

Wearing a dark blue suit with a red and white tie, the prince also expressed admiration for former Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones, Test rugby’s most-capped player, who retired from international duty earlier this year and currently plays for French club Toulon.

“I’ll be looking for where Alun Wyn is,” William said during his conversation with Gerald Davies. “He’s been there so long, he’s a stalwart.”