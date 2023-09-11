What the papers say – September 11

The arrest of a parliamentary researcher on suspicion of spying for China is the main story across the front pages of Monday’s newspapers.

Pictures from the aftermath of the earthquake in Morocco feature heavily, but the arrest and its international fallout lead several titles.

China stands accused of a “hostile act” on the front of the Daily Mail while The Daily Telegraph says more suspected agents working at Westminster are about to be unmasked by British intelligence services.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Intelligence service set to haul in 'China spies''

The Times says the researcher was arrested in March and worked closely with security minister Tom Tugendhat while Metro reports that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak met his Chinese counterpart Li Qiang at the G20 summit in New Delhi and told him interfering in British democracy was “unacceptable”.

Tomorrow's Paper Today PM'S CHINA 'SPY' SHOWDOWN Sunak warns Beijing over 'interference' as MPs' researcher held

The Financial Times also leads on Mr Sunak’s message to the Chinese prime minister under a picture of a grieving woman in the aftermath of the earthquake in Morocco.

Financial Times: Sunak accuses China of interfering in Britain's 'parliamentary democracy'

The same picture is used on the front page of The Independent, which focuses on figures showing 75% of police officers accused of sex assaults and violence against women remain on the force.

The Guardian also carries a picture of grieving relatives in Morocco as it tells of “the village where death came in the night”, while leading on a study which says 184,000 cases of cancer in the UK this year were preventable.

The Guardian: The Moroccan village where death came in the night

Interest rates are the focus of the i which says hopes are rising that the series of rises are poised to end with predictions there will be just one more increase this year – despite warnings that inflation is not under control.

The i: UK interest rate hikes set to end, experts predict.

The Daily Mirror returns to its campaign calling for action against dangerous dogs, saying Home Secretary Suella Braverman has agreed with them after an 11-year-old girl was injured in the latest incident.

TV newsreader Alastair Stewart is on the front of the Daily Express as he reveals he has been diagnosed with early onset vascular dementia.

And the Daily Star says millions of people are ditching work on Monday to enjoy one of the last days of the September heatwave.