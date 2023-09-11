Hawaiian volcano Kilauea erupts after two-month pause

Kilauea, one of the most active volcanoes in the world, has begun erupting again after a two-month pause.

The glowing lava is a safe distance from people and structures in a national park on the Big Island, according to experts at the Hawaii Volcano Observatory.

They added that the eruption was observed in the afternoon at the summit of Kilauea.

The observatory said gases released by the eruption will cause volcanic smog downwind of Kilauea.

An eruption took place on the summit of the Kilauea volcano in Hawaii back in June (US Geological Survey via AP)

People living near the park should try to avoid volcanic particles spewed into the air by the eruption, the observatory said.

The volcano’s alert level was raised to warning status and the aviation colour code went to red as scientists evaluate the eruption and associated hazards.

In June, Kilauea erupted for several weeks, displaying fountains of red lava without threatening any communities or structures.

Crowds of people flocked to the Big Island’s Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, which offered safe views of the lava.

Kilauea, Hawaii’s second-largest volcano, erupted from September 2021 until last December. A 2018 Kilauea eruption destroyed more than 700 homes.