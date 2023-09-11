Islamist factions in Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon ‘will honour ceasefire’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Islamist factions in Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon ‘will honour ceasefire’

By Press Association
Lebanese army soldiers are guarding the entrance of Palestinian refugee camp of Ein el-Hilweh (AP)
Lebanese army soldiers are guarding the entrance of Palestinian refugee camp of Ein el-Hilweh (AP)

Islamist factions in Lebanon’s largest Palestinian refugee camp have said they will abide by a ceasefire after three days of clashes killed at least five people and left hundreds of families displaced.

Fighting between Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah movement and Islamist groups has rocked southern Lebanon’s Ein el-Hilweh refugee camp since Friday.

Fatah and other factions in the camp had intended to crack down on suspects accused of killing one of their military generals in late July.

Lebanon Palestinian Camp Clashes
Palestinian residents who fled their homes after clashes erupted (AP)

Besides the five killed, 52 others were wounded, Dr Riad Abu Al-Einen, who heads the Al-Hamshari Hospital in Sidon that has received the casualties, told the Associated Press.

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, however stated that four people were killed and 60 others wounded.

The Lebanese military said in a statement that five soldiers were wounded after three shells landed in army checkpoints surrounding the camp. One of the soldiers is in critical condition.

“The army command repeats its warning to the concerned parties in the camp about the consequences of exposing military members and positions to danger, and affirms that the army will take appropriate measures in response,” the statement said.

Someone is treated
Palestinian Red Crescent workers treat Palestinian Sabine al-Ahmed who injured during clashes between members of the Palestinian Fatah group and Islamist militants (AP)

Ein el-Hilweh, home to some 55,000 people according to the United Nations, is notorious for its lawlessness and violence is not uncommon in the camp.

It was established in 1948 to house Palestinians who were displaced when Israel was established.

Lebanese officials, security agencies and the UN have urged the warring factions to agree on a ceasefire.

The interim chief of Lebanon’s General Security agency Elias al-Baysari said that he will attend a meeting between Palestinian factions and urge the factions to reach a resolution.

The clashing factions in the camp said in a statement published on Sunday by Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency that they planned to abide by a ceasefire.

UNRWA said hundreds of families displaced from the camp have taken shelter in nearby mosques, schools and the Sidon municipality building.

Lebanon Palestinian Camp Clashes
At least five people were reportedly killed and many families have been displaced (AP)

The UN agency and local organizations are setting up additional shelters after Lebanon’s prime minister and interior minister shut down an initiative by the municipality, the Lebanese Red Cross, and local community groups to set up a few dozen tents for families.

Palestinian Red Crescent paramedics set up stations at the camp’s entrance to treat the wounded and provided food packages to displaced families.

Among the wounded was Sabine Al-Ahmad, 16, who fled the camp with her family. She was being treated for shrapnel wounds. “We were running away and a shell exploded over us,” she told the AP.

Dorothee Klaus, director of the UNRWA in Lebanon, said armed groups are still occupying the agency’s schools in the camp.

“UNRWA calls on all parties and those with influence over them to stop the violence,” Ms Klaus said in a statement.

Several days of street battles in the Ein el-Hilweh camp between Fatah and members of the extremist Jund al-Sham group erupted earlier this summer that left 13 people dead and dozens wounded, and ended after an uneasy truce was put in place on August 3.

Those street battles forced hundreds to flee their homes.

However, clashes were widely expected to resume as the Islamist groups never handed over those accused of killing the Fatah general to the Lebanese judiciary, as demanded by a committee of Palestinian factions last month.

Lebanon is home to tens of thousands of Palestinian refugees and their descendants. Many live in the 12 refugee camps that are scattered around the small Mediterranean country.