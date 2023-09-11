UK forests could have delayed and longer autumn, say experts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK forests could have delayed and longer autumn, say experts

By Press Association
UK forests could have a longer and delayed season of changing colours (Forestry England/PA)
Unusual weather patterns this year could lead to a delayed and more gradual change of colour for the UK’s trees this autumn, forestry experts have said.

A wet spring with lots of sunshine in June and September as well as the end-of-summer high temperatures could mean leaves stay red, gold and orange for longer, giving people more time to enjoy nature’s “splendid transformation”.

An unusual heatwave in September could also mean that leaves stay green for longer, as it is the shorter days and cooler evenings that cause the green chlorophyll to disappear, revealing autumnal colours which are produced by sugars in the tree.

The above average rain in March, which was the sixth wettest since records began, has given the trees plenty of fuel to grow, with the subsequent sunshine providing a “good growing season” that could lead to a more “gradual and enchanting” shift in colours, Forestry England said.

Andrew Smith, Westonbirt Arboretum director says: “It’s amazing to see how all the different factors come together to create autumn colour every year.

“While the wet spring and reduced sunshine may bring delightful surprises, other elements also play a significant role.

“Factors such as genetics, tree species, elevation, and local climate conditions all contribute to the magical spectacle.

“This combination ensures that the intensity and timing of the autumn colours remain a wonderful mystery every year.”

Autumn weather
Aerial view of autumn colours on Derwent Isle on Derwentwater near Keswick in the Lake District (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Forestry England said it is planting tree species that will thrive in the climate conditions predicted over the next decades – such as sycamore, wild cherry, hornbeam, small-leaved lime and oak.

It wants to plant 2,000 hectares of new, predominantly broadleaf woodlands as well as increasing the diversity of forest visitors in the next three years.