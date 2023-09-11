Public health warning issued in flood-stricken Greece

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Public health warning issued in flood-stricken Greece

By Press Association
The village of Koskinas, in the central region of Thessaly, Greece was flooded (Satellite image ©2023 Maxar Technologies/AP)
Public health officials issued an urgent appeal on Monday to residents in flood-stricken central Greece to avoid using floodwater for domestic chores due to mounting fears of contamination.

The floods have caused damage over 270 square miles in Greece’s central farming belt, according to the European Union’s satellite and earth observation agency, Copernicus.

The floods destroyed homes and roads and left thousands of households without power and water for days.

The village of Palamas is under water (Satellite image ©2023 Maxar Technologies/AP)

Fifteen people have died in the deluge while several thousand were rescued in a major evacuation effort that included the use of helicopters.

The health ministry updated guidance on Monday, calling on residents not to use stagnant floodwater for any household purposes, despite ongoing shortages of bottled water.

“Bottled water must be used for all kinds of tasks, for our personal hygiene, drinking water, to cook and even for tasks we have to do inside the house,” deputy health minister Eirini Agapidaki said.

A man delivers medicines to a relative in the town of Palamas (Vaggelis Kousioras/AP)

Greece has appealed to the European Union for financial support to help flood-stricken people rebuild their homes and businesses.

Prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis says he will discuss the issue at a meeting on Tuesday with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Regional authority officials said the water level along a river near the central city of Larissa had receded slightly for the first time in days.