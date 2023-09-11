Chile marks 50 years since coup that ushered in brutal military dictatorship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Chile marks 50 years since coup that ushered in brutal military dictatorship

By Press Association
People outside La Moneda presidential palace, one with a sign that reads in Spanish Where Are They? referring to the disappeared (Esteban Felix/AP)
Chile on Monday commemorated the 50th anniversary of the coup led by General Augusto Pinochet which ushered in a brutal military dictatorship that lasted almost 17 years.

The commemoration began with a ceremony at the La Moneda presidential palace, which was bombed by warplanes at the start of the coup.

The military regime led by Pinochet violated human rights and brutally persecuted opponents, imprisoning and torturing thousands who were opposed to the regime.

It Ieft 3,200 dead, including 1,469 disappeared. Half a century later, 297 people have been convicted of crimes against humanity and 1,300 cases are ongoing.

Chile Coup Anniversary
Remembrance cards on the door of La Moneda presidential palace (Esteban Felix/AP)

The US government backed the 1973 coup and the Chilean government is pushing Washington to declassify documents that could shed light on the era.

The date is marked by political polarisation between the ruling party and the right-wing opposition, due to their disagreements about the roles they played in the coup.

President Gabriel Boric described the atmosphere as “charged,” and former president Michelle Bachelet called it “toxic”.

Those divisions spilled into the streets over the weekend, when a peaceful protest by thousands of Chileans to remember those disappeared and killed by the dictatorship was marred by violence.

A small group of masked individuals threw rocks at windows.

Chile Coup Anniversary
A woman remembers the disappeared (Esteban Felix/AP)

The violent individuals “tried to break up the protest”, Mr Boric, who had joined the protest, wrote on social media.

“They broke windows and indiscriminately attacked groups and members of political parties.”

He said “as president of the Republic, I categorically condemn these acts”, adding that their “intolerance and violence shouldn’t have a place in democracy”.

The violence broke out as numerous polls have shown that a significant number of Chileans think the 1973 coup was justified, and continue to see Pinochet as a good leader who helped to modernise the country.

Mr Boric led the anniversary commemorations on Monday with an event in Constitution Square, in front of La Moneda, which was covered by a large tent with over 1,000 local and international guests, including a few presidents from the region.

Members of the right-wing opposition, which has been heavily criticised by the president, were notably absent.

Throughout the morning, many placed large flowers at the statue of the deposed president Salvador Allende (1970-1973), located on one side of Constitution Square.