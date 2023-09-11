US marks 22 years since 9/11 with tributes and tears, from ground zero to Alaska

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
US marks 22 years since 9/11 with tributes and tears, from ground zero to Alaska

By Press Association
Diane Massaroli holds a picture of her late husband, Michael Massaroli, before the commemoration ceremony of the September 11 attacks (Yuki Iwamura/AP)
From Ground Zero to small towns, Americans looked back Monday on 9/11 with silence, tearful words and appeals to teach younger generations about the terror attacks that struck the nation exactly 22 years before.

“For those of us who lost people on that day, that day is still happening. Everybody else moves on and you find a way to go forward, but that day is always happening for you,” Edward Edelman said as he arrived at New York’s World Trade Centre to remember his brother-in-law, Daniel McGinley.

President Joe Biden was due at a ceremony on a military base in Anchorage, Alaska.

His visit, en route to Washington from a trip to India and Vietnam, is a reminder that the impact of 9/11 was felt in every corner of the country, however remote.

Janita Ollison, left ,and Jeannetta Ollison 17, read some of the names of 9/11 victims printed on Flags of Honour (John Klicker/AP)

Nearly 3,000 people were killed when hijacked planes crashed into the trade centre, the Pentagon and a Pennsylvania field, in an attack that reshaped American foreign policy and domestic fears.

At ground zero, Vice President Kamala Harris joined other dignitaries at the ceremony at the National September 11 Memorial plaza.

Instead of speeches from political figures, victims read the names of the dead and delivered brief personal messages.

Some included patriotic declarations about American values and thanked emergency workers and the military.

One praised Navy Seals who killed al-Qaida leader and 9/11 plotter Osama bin Laden in Pakistan in 2011.

Another appealed for peace and justice. One acknowledged the many lives lost in the post-9/11 “war on terror”. Many shared personal reflections on missing loved ones.

American flags outside the US Capitol on Monday (Mariam Zuhaib/AP)

“Though we never met, I am honoured to carry your name and legacy with me,” said Manuel Joao DaMota Jr, who was born after his father and namesake died.

Mr Biden, a Democrat, will be the first president to commemorate September 11 in Alaska, or anywhere in the western US.

He and his predecessors have gone to one or another of the attack sites in most years, though Republican George W. Bush and Democrat Barack Obama each marked the anniversary on the White House lawn at times.

First lady Jill Biden will lay a wreath at the 9/11 memorial at the Pentagon, where a giant American flag hung over the side of the building, bells tolled, and musicians played taps at 9.37am, the precise moment American Airlines Flight 77 hit the military headquarters.

“As the years go by, it may feel that the world is moving on, or even forgetting what happened here on September 11, 2001,” said defence secretary Lloyd Austin, who deployed to Iraq in the war that followed the attack.

“But please know this, the men and women of the department of defence will always remember.”

Ms Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, is expected at an afternoon ceremony at the Flight 93 National Memorial near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where one of the hijacked jets crashed after passengers tried to storm the cockpit.