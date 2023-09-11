North Korean leader Kim Jong Un heading to Russia for meeting with Putin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un heading to Russia for meeting with Putin

By Press Association
Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has departed for Russia where he is expected to hold a highly anticipated meeting with President Vladimir Putin that has sparked Western concerns about a potential arms deal for Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency said that Mr Kim boarded his personal train from the capital, Pyongyang, on Sunday afternoon, and that he will be accompanied by unspecified members of the country’s ruling party, government and military.

State media photos showed Mr Kim walking past honour guards and crowds of civilians holding the national flag and flowers and waving his hand from his green-and-yellow armoured train before it left the station in Pyongyang.

A group of senior officials, including Cabinet Premier Kim Tok Hun, Kim Jong Un’s top economic official, were at the station to give the leader a “hearty send-off”, KCNA said.

KCNA did not specify whether the train had crossed the border.

A brief statement on the Kremlin’s website on Monday said the visit is at Mr Putin’s invitation and would take place “in the coming days”.

KCNA said the leaders would meet – without specifying when and where.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that Mr Putin and Mr Kim will lead their delegations in talks and could also meet “one-on-one if necessary.”

The talks will focus on bilateral ties, Mr Peskov said. “As with any of our neighbours, we feel obliged to develop good, mutually beneficial relations,” he added.

A possible venue is the eastern Russian city of Vladivostok, where Mr Putin arrived on Monday to attend an international forum that runs through to Wednesday, according to Russia’s TASS news agency.

The city, located about 425 miles north of Pyongyang, was also the site of Mr Putin’s first meeting with Mr Kim in 2019.

The visit would be Mr Kim’s first foreign trip since the Covid-19 pandemic, which had forced North Korea to enforce tight border controls for more than three years to shield its poor health care system.

While Mr Kim has shown to be more comfortable using planes than his famously flight-adverse father, he has also used his personal train for previous meetings with Mr Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and former US president Donald Trump, reviving a symbol of his family’s dynastic rule.