What the papers say – September 12

The diplomatic and political fallout from the arrest of a parliamentary researcher on suspicion of spying for China continues to feature heavily on the front pages of Tuesday’s newspapers.

Calls for action against China will go unheeded according to The Daily Telegraph, which quotes Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch and other senior figures in saying Britain needs to retain ties with Beijing in order to reach net zero targets.

The Daily Telegraph: 'Britain 'cannot afford to cut ties with China', despite spying row'

The Daily Mail focuses on anger among MPs after they were warned by the Speaker not to name the researcher.

Both the Metro and the Independent focus on a statement from the researcher proclaiming his innocence.

The Times says China could be formally designated a security threat, but leads on a survey which reveals nearly a third of female surgeons have been assaulted by a colleague in the last five years with 11 reporting being raped.

The Times: '1 in 3 female surgeons assaulted by a colleague'

There is more health news in The Guardian, which reports on another survey which says one in three medical students plan to leave the NHS within two years of graduating.

The front page also carries a large picture from the aftermath of the earthquake in Morocco, the Financial Times also using a picture from amid collapsed buildings as it leads on the news that Wilko will vanish from the high street after a rescue bid for the retailer collapsed.

Financial Times: 'Wilko to close remaining 300 stores with 12,500 job losses as rescue fails'

The i also concentrates on financial matters, saying the “triple lock” pension deal will help millions but there are no tax cuts on the horizon.

The i: State pension boost on way for millions – but no tax cuts

The 11-year-old girl injured in a dog attack dominates the front page of the Daily Mirror as she tells of her ordeal.

Partying off-duty French police officers feature on the front of the Daily Express, which says they are derailing British efforts to stop small boats carrying migrants.

Daily Express: Why UK's £480m deal to stop the boats is doomed

The Sun concentrates on showbiz matters as it says Brian Conley is quitting EastEnders.

The Sun: EastEnders in crisis after Brian Conley quits soap in fiery dispute meaning another famous character WON'T be killed off

And the Daily Star says red fire ants are the next in a line of insect invaders.