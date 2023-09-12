New York Jets overcome Aaron Rodgers’ early exit to defeat Buffalo Bills

A stunning 65-yard kick return touchdown by rookie Xavier Gipson handed the New York Jets an overtime win against the Buffalo Bills in a thrilling game on Tuesday.

The Jets came away with the 22-16 win over the Bills at home but it was not without loss, with quarterback Aaron Rodgers succumbing to an Achilles tendon injury just four plays into the game.

Asked about the injury after the game, Jets coach Robert Salah simply said: “It’s not good.”

Before the exciting finish to the game, the Bills forced overtime after they were down by three points with just seconds left.

But Bills kicker Tyler Bass rose to the occasion and nailed a 50-yard field goal to tie the game with two seconds remaining.

The Bills started the match the better of the two teams, with two field goals by Bass and a touchdown by wide-receiver Stefon Diggs giving them a 10-point lead at half-time.

However the Jets rallied in the second half with a touchdown by Garrett Wilson in the fourth quarter and a field goal from Greg Zuerlein putting them three points ahead.

It was not until the final seconds of the game that the Bills scored their first points of the second half.

The kick-return from Gipson ended a dramatic first week of the NFL with the Jets taking on the Dallas Cowboys next week, while the Bills will play the Las Vegas Raiders.