Nobel Peace Prize winner cleared of tax evasion charge in Philippines

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Nobel Peace Prize winner cleared of tax evasion charge in Philippines

By Press Association
Filipino journalist Maria Ressa was cleared by the court (Aaron Favila/AP)
Filipino journalist Maria Ressa was cleared by the court (Aaron Favila/AP)

Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa has been acquitted of a final tax evasion charge though she still faces two legal cases which she believes former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte used to muzzle her critical reporting.

Ms Ressa and her online news organization Rappler had faced five tax evasion charges but a court acquitted her of four of the charges in January. A different court heard the fifth charge and acquitted her on Tuesday.

“Facts wins, truth wins, justice wins,” she told reporters outside the courthouse.

Ressa and Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov were awarded the 2021 Nobel prize for their efforts to safeguard freedom of expression by fighting for the survival of their news organisations and defying government efforts to shut them.

Philippines Media
Filipino journalist Maria Ressa speaks outside the courtroom (Aaron Favila/AP)

She said the charges against her were politically motivated as Rappler was critical of Mr Duterte’s brutal crackdown on illegal drugs that left thousands of mostly petty drug suspects dead.

The International Criminal Court is investigating the crackdown as a possible crime against humanity.

Rappler also criticised Mr Duterte’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic including prolonged lockdowns that deepened poverty, caused one of the country’s worst recessions and sparked allegations of corruption in government medical purchases.

Ms Ressa said there appeared to be a “lifting of fear” under the Philippines’ new leader — Ferdinand Marcos Jr, who is the namesake son of the dictator overthrown in the army-backed “people power” uprising in 1986.

Ms Ressa is still appealing to the Supreme Court against an online libel conviction while Rappler is challenging a closure order issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

“You’ve got to have faith,” Ms Ressa said. “The acquittal now strengthens our resolve to continue with the justice system, to submit ourselves to the court despite the political harassment, despite the attacks on press freedom.

“It shows that the court system works and we hope to see the remaining charges dismissed.”