How much more could rail travel cost next year? By Press Association September 12 2023, 10.04am

Train travellers could face an 8% hike in fares next year (Kirsty O'Connor/PA) Here are 10 examples of potential rail fare rises across England. Figures are based on an increase of 8%. The table compares the cost of season tickets using any valid route bought before and after the rise. It does not include the price paid if within-London travelcards are also purchased for Tube and bus journeys in the capital. – Annual season tickets: ROUTE – PREVIOUS PRICE – AFTER 8% RISE – INCREASE Woking to London – £3,880 – £4,190 – £310 Gloucester to Birmingham – £4,908 – £393 Brighton to London – £5,616 – £6,065 – £449 Whitehaven to Carlisle – £2,284 – £2,467 – £183 York to Leeds – £2,764 – £2,985 – £221 – Flexi seasons for travel two days per week over a year: Liverpool's Lime Street Station (Peter Byrne/PA) ROUTE – PREVIOUS PRICE – AFTER 8% RISE – INCREASE Welwyn Garden City to London – £1,851.60 – £1,999.70 – £148.10 Liverpool to Manchester – £1,890 – £2,041.20 – £151.20 Cambridge to London – £4,208.40 – £4,545.10 – £336.70 Ipswich to Peterborough – £4,510.80 – £4,871.70 – £360.90 Bath Spa to Bristol Temple Meads – £960 – £1,036.80 – £76.80