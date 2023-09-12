Kate visits prison to learn about charity’s addiction work with prisoners

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kate visits prison to learn about charity’s addiction work with prisoners

By Press Association
The Princess of Wales paid a visit to the prison (PA)
The Princess of Wales paid a visit to the prison (PA)

The Princess of Wales has arrived at a Surrey prison to learn how inmates are being supported by a charity to recover from their addictions.

Kate is touring HMP High Down in Surrey ahead of Addiction Awareness Week to hear about the efforts of The Forward Trust she supports as patron.

The theme of this year’s Addiction Awareness Week is “Everybody Knows Somebody”, which aims to highlight the vast array of people across society who are affected by addiction.

The princess will shadow a family during a normal visit, starting with the security procedures that must be followed before visitors are allowed to enter the institution, a Category C men’s prison and young offender institution housing around 1,100 prisoners.

HMP High Down
Kate learned about projects to tackle addiction at HMP High Down (Jonathan Brady/PA)

She will hear about the impact this has on families and will learn about the recent efforts HMP High Down has put into practice to make the experience more positive for children in particular.

Later serving prisoners working with The Forward Trust will discuss with Kate their experiences and the support they are receiving from the charity and prison.

The Forward Trust delivers a range of services at HMP High Down, tailored to meet the needs of the men who reside there.

They include The Bridge, an intensive abstinence-based programme, Stepping Stones, a low to medium intensity intervention for those whose alcohol or drug consumption is at harmful or dependent levels, and Family Ties, a course of workshops focused on restoring healthy communication and trust between loved ones.

Before leaving Kate will visit The Clink, an on-site restaurant which trains prisoners in hospitality, where she will meet with former prisoners and Forward Trust alumni.