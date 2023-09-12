Thunderstorms and heavy rain forecast as heatwave subsides

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Thunderstorms and heavy rain forecast as heatwave subsides

By Press Association
Thunderstorms are forecast to follow several days of high temperatures (PA)
Thunderstorms are forecast to follow several days of high temperatures (PA)

Thunderstorms and heavy showers are set to hit large parts of England.

A yellow thunderstorm warning, which covers the East of England plus London and the South East until 8pm on Tuesday, comes after sweltering conditions which brought seven consecutive days of temperatures above 30C in some areas.

The Met Office said parts of East and South East England could see 20-30mm of rain fall in less than an hour, with one or two places seeing 40-50mm within two hours, on Tuesday afternoon, leading to some localised flooding.

It added that “lightning and hail may be additional hazards”, though showers and thunderstorms should slowly die out during the evening.

Spray and “sudden flooding” could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures, forecasters added, and there is a “small chance” some communities could be cut off.

Downpours causing potential flooding and disruption could also hit the East and West Midlands, North West England, Yorkshire and the Humber plus parts of Wales, where a yellow warning for rain has been in place.

The rain is likely to turn more showery during Tuesday afternoon, the Met Office said.

Last week’s heatwave broke the record for the most consecutive days with temperatures above 30C in September, with Saharan dust generating vivid sunsets and sunrises in the clear conditions.

Meteorologist Alex Deakin said temperatures will be much cooler this week but “the warmth is still hanging on”.

The mercury could reach 17-19C in sunny spells across Wales, with temperatures just a degree or so shy of that in Northern Ireland, Scotland and across much of England.

It could be around 22C across the South East.