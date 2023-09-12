Sinn Fein policies ‘incompatible’ with Fianna Fail – Martin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sinn Fein policies ‘incompatible’ with Fianna Fail – Martin

By Press Association
Tanaiste and Foreign Affairs File picture of Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin (left) and Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald (right) (Brian Lawless/PA)

Sinn Fein’s policies are “incompatible” with those of Fianna Fail, Micheal Martin has said.

As speculation mounts of what the next Irish government will look like, Mr Martin appeared to distance himself from potentially allying with Sinn Fein.

Sinn Fein has been performing strongly in opinion polls, with a survey, carried out by Ireland Thinks for the Sunday Independent, indicating that support for the party is at 34%.

This is well ahead of Fine Gael on 19% and Fianna Fail on 18% in the same poll last month.

2022 NI Assembly election
Sinn Fein’s vice-president Michelle O’Neill (left) with the party’s president Mary Lou McDonald (PA)

Mr Martin was asked whether Fianna Fail would consider going into government with Sinn Fein if that possibility arose following the next general election.

“In terms of the next general election I’m clearly saying that Fianna Fail is going forward in its own right, as a political party, with its manifesto, with its ideas and priorities,” he told RTE.

He said there is a “wide range of options” in terms of the formation of the next government, adding he rejects commentary that the results are a “slam dunk in one direction”.

“Sinn Fein categorically ruled out Fianna Fail in 2016 and 2020,” he said.

“I believe we will go into government with like-minded parties that have similar policies to us, particularly in the enterprise area, in a pro-European way and also in terms of a party that is committed to the reality of climate change.

“Sinn Fein on enterprise, on Europe, and in terms of climate change, their policies are incompatible with ours.”

Meanwhile, asked how Fianna Fail differentiates itself from its current coalition partners, Fine Gael and the Green Party, Mr Martin said he would argue his party has “always been a left-of-centre party”.

Cost of living crisis
(Left to right) Greens leader Eamon Ryan, Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar and Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin (PA)

“Fine Gael has been more to the right, that would be our assessment of it,” he said.

“I think that has always been reflected historically, in terms of our commitment to social housing, in terms of our commitment to education.

“Each party has distinct policies coming into this budget as we’ve had in the past, and the Green Party will have its policies.

“It’s not unusual in European democracies to have parties at the centre, and I think that’s a model actually over the last 50 years that has in the overall context of Ireland’s enterprise development and economic development, that has served the country reasonably well.”