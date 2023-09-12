Meghan flies in to join Harry at Invictus Games in Germany

The Duchess of Sussex is on her way to join her husband at the Invictus Games now in full swing in Dusseldorf.

Meghan is travelling from the Sussexes’ home in California to the Germany city, where Harry launched the sporting event for wounded military personnel and veterans on Saturday night.

The couple famously appeared in public together for the first time at the Toronto Invictus Games in 2017, pictured hand in hand at a wheelchair tennis event.

It is likely that Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland is looking after the Sussexes’ young children Archie and Lilibet at their home in Montecito, California.

The Duke of Sussex, left, and JJ Chalmers laugh after taking part in some ‘seat dancing’ at the wheelchair basketball competition (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Harry was pictured earlier on Tuesday sharing a joke with TV presenter and Invictus Games medalist JJ Chalmers during the wheelchair basketball competition, after taking part in some “seat dancing”.

On Monday, Harry, the founding patron of the Invictus Games, warmly embraced a wheelchair rugby player by kissing him on the head.

He watched matches in an eight-team wheelchair rugby knockout tournament, then presented medals and spoke to players after Team USA defeated the United Kingdom 21-13 in the final.

His attendance at the games comes after a brief visit to the UK, where he joined the WellChild Awards and visited St George’s Chapel in Windsor on the anniversary of the death of his grandmother, the late Queen.