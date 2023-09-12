Jury out on Bentley driver accused of killing two young brothers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jury out on Bentley driver accused of killing two young brothers

By Press Association
Sanjay and Pawanveer Singh, who died in a car crash in Wolverhampton in 2019. (West Midlands Police/PA)
A jury has retired to consider its verdicts on a Bentley driver accused of causing the deaths of two young brothers by allegedly racing with another motorist who crashed into the victims’ car.

Hamza Shahid denies taking part in a “catastrophic” race with an Audi A3 which crashed at traffic lights in Wolverhampton’s Birmingham New Road in March 2019, killing Pawanveer Singh, aged 23 months, and his 10-year-old brother Sanjay.

Prosecutors allege Shahid, of Newbridge Road, Birmingham, is guilty of causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury to the boy’s mother because he was racing with the Audi and “the race caused the deaths”.

In evidence during his trial, Shahid denied taking part in any “competitive driving” and said he was not responsible in any way for the crash.

The 36-year-old communication systems worker told the court he was doing 50mph when the Audi overtook him as he returned home from work.

The Crown allege the five-litre Bentley Continental was travelling at up to 72mph in a 40mph zone shortly before the Audi crashed into the BMW carrying the victims.

Jurors were told the Audi driver, 27-year-old Mohammed Sullaiman Khan, of Pershore Road, Edgbaston, Birmingham, has admitted causing the deaths and conspiracy to pervert the course of justice after the crash.

The jury is also considering a charge of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice brought against three other defendants, who are alleged to have tried to cover up Khan’s involvement.

Mohammed Adil Khan, 35, of East Drive, Edgbaston, Mohammed Asim Khan, 34, of Shaftmoor Lane, Hall Green, Birmingham, and Rashane Henry, 32, of Fairway Green, Bilston, Wolverhampton, deny any wrongdoing.

A jury trying the case retired to consider its verdicts at Wolverhampton Crown Court at 2.28pm on Tuesday.

Sending the jury out, Judge Michael Chambers KC instructed the panel to try to reach unanimous verdicts and not feel under any pressure of time in considering the evidence.