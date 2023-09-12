Surrey Police working to secure return of Sara Sharif’s siblings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Surrey Police working to secure return of Sara Sharif’s siblings

By Press Association
Sara Sharif’s five siblings are in Pakistan (Surrey Police/PA)
Sara Sharif’s five siblings are in Pakistan (Surrey Police/PA)

Surrey Police said they are working to secure the safe return of 10-year-old Sara Sharif’s five siblings from Pakistan.

The force said it had been working with Surrey County Council and international authorities after a Pakistani court ruled the children would be temporarily moved to a government childcare facility on Tuesday.

It is unclear where the children will ultimately be sent or for how long they may be kept in the facility.

The children, aged between one and 13 years old, travelled to Pakistan on August 9 with Sara’s father Urfan Sharif, his partner Beinash Batool and Urfan’s brother, Faisal Malik.

Sara was found dead at her home in Woking after officers were called from Pakistan by her father at about 2.50am on August 10, Surrey Police previously said.

Sara Sharif death
Ten-year-old Sara Sharif was found dead at her home in Woking, Surrey, last month (PA)

A post-mortem examination found she had suffered “multiple and extensive injuries” over a “sustained and extended” period of time.

Detective Superintendent Mark Chapman, from the Surrey Police and Sussex Police Major Crime Team, said: “The safety and welfare of these five children has always been a priority for us. A court hearing today has ruled that they will be taken to a Pakistani government childcare facility and we will continue to support our partners in ensuring that the welfare of the five children remains a priority.

“Our inquiries remain ongoing to locate Urfan Sharif, Beinash Batool and Faisal Malik, who we would like to speak to as part of our inquiries into Sara’s death.

“We are continuing to liaise with our international partners, including Interpol, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office and the National Crime Agency, to determine the next steps.

“We remain absolutely committed to conducting a thorough investigation into Sara’s death.”

The children were taken from the home of Sara’s grandfather Muhammad in a police raid at his property in Jhelum, Pakistan, on Monday, before later being returned.

Witness accounts from the scene said officers broke CCTV cameras at the property, stopped traffic and prevented passers-by from filming the incident.

On Tuesday, the children were carried by family members into court for around 40 minutes before being moved to another court as authorities tried to decide on their next steps, the BBC reported.

Muhammad Sharif told the BBC he had been hiding the children in his home, but did not specify for how long.

Last week, Sara’s stepmother Ms Batool spoke publicly for the first time since the girl was found dead.

In a clip of the footage posted online by Sky, Ms Batool described Sara’s death as “an incident” and said she and Mr Sharif are willing to co-operate with UK authorities over the case.