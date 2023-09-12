Senior Irish and British minsters remain at odds over Taoiseach comments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Senior Irish and British minsters remain at odds over Taoiseach comments

By Press Association
Irish premier Leo Varadkar, addresses the media outside the New Forge complex in Belfast following the announcement of a funding plan will see 1.14 billion euro received through PeacePlus, a new EU programme aiming to build reconciliation and greater prosperity across Northern Ireland and the border counties of Ireland. Picture date: Monday September 11, 2023.
Senior ministers from the UK and Irish governments remain at odds over comments by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, branded by the British as “unhelpful”.

On Monday, Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris referenced remarks made by Mr Varadkar around Irish unity and the collapse of Stormont.

The Irish premier had expressed his belief that he would see unification within his lifetime. He also raising the potential for a “plan B” if devolved government in Northern Ireland is not restored by the autumn.

Mr Heaton-Harris said “unhelpful comments down in Dublin resonate up here amongst the unionist community” during his efforts to get the Stormont Assembly restored.

Fianna Fail event
Tanaiste Micheal Martin said he was ‘surprised’ by the comments (PA)

On Tuesday morning, Ireland’s deputy premier Micheal Martin said he was surprised by Mr Heaton-Harris’ comments, adding: “I think everybody is entitled to have their perspectives on the future constitutional position of Northern Ireland.”

He went on: “Since the New Ireland Forum, we in the Republic have always articulated our aspiration to a united Ireland.”

Later on Tuesday, Northern Ireland Minister Steve Baker said while Mr Varadkar was entitled to make the comments, he questioned whether it was a good idea.

“I think it’s inevitable in the Republic of Ireland when they face a great contest against Sinn Fein, the present government are bound to talk about a united Ireland, and we recognise that they’re entitled to talk about a united Ireland,” he said.

“It is of course unhelpful as a matter of fact. They’re entitled to do it, but of course there’s a difference between being entitled to something and it being a good idea, particularly in this moment.

“The DUP, unionist opinion and loyalist opinion, I think it’s fair to say, very rarely welcomes any intervention or any presence from an Irish government minister, and in a sensitive moment like this, it would be better to just leave room for unionist opinion to gently get into the Executive.”

Steve Baker comments
Northern Ireland minister Steve Baker speaking to the media at Ionic Technologies in Belfast on Tuesday (Liam McBurney/PA)

Mr Baker said he was a unionist, and pointed to a unionist badge he was wearing during a visit to Belfast on Tuesday ahead of a major investment conference.

“We respect the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement in all of its dimensions, but that includes the consent of the people of Northern Ireland to be in the union,” he said.

“Now after everything I have done, I think I have established my own personal credentials on this question of democratic consent, and at the moment we believe there is a consensus to stay in the union.

“As a Conservative and Unionist politician I think I’m entitled to talk about the union, entitled to talk about Northern Ireland flourishing, and none of that takes away from our determination to see to it that everyone in Northern Ireland flourishes whatever shade of political opinion they may have.”