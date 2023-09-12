Physiotherapy staff in Northern Ireland vote to strike over pay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Physiotherapy staff in Northern Ireland vote to strike over pay

By Press Association
Members of the Chartered Society of Physiotherapy working for Health and Social Care Northern Ireland backed industrial action (Alamy/PA)
Members of the Chartered Society of Physiotherapy working for Health and Social Care Northern Ireland backed industrial action (Alamy/PA)

Physiotherapy staff in Northern Ireland have voted to strike in a dispute over pay.

Members of the Chartered Society of Physiotherapy (CSP) working for Health and Social Care Northern Ireland (HSCNI) backed industrial action in their first ever ballot on pay and retention issues.

Almost nine out of 10 members voted yes to strike action on a turnout of 55%.

The society said health and social care staff in Northern Ireland were the lowest paid across the UK and were yet to be offered a pay uplift for 2023/24.

Claire Ronald, CSP senior negotiating officer for Northern Ireland, said: “The CSP has never held an industrial action ballot for pay in Northern Ireland and such a decision is always taken with great reluctance.

“However, physiotherapy staff in Northern Ireland have now very clearly indicated with their votes that lack of a fair pay deal is impacting on their ability to stay in work and provide care for patients in Northern Ireland.

“There is not a single physiotherapist or support worker who wants to strike – our members want to be at work, treating, rehabilitating, caring for their patients but the fact is they remain the lowest paid in the UK and the situation is not sustainable.

“The lack of a functioning executive makes the situation extremely difficult, but we must find a way to address this.

“The cost-of-living crisis is undoubtedly having an impact on our members, and it is critical that recruitment and retention of HSC staff in Northern Ireland is addressed.

“In any industrial action we will always ensure the safety of patients is safeguarded - but these strikes remain entirely avoidable.”