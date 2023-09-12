Apple confirms iPhone 15 USB-C port switch

Apple has confirmed the introduction of the USB-C port to the new iPhone 15, as the tech giant moves towards EU rules on cable standardisation.

Unveiling the new smartphone range on Tuesday evening, the company said that as well as bringing the port to the iPhone 15 range, it would also introduce the USB-C connector to new versions of its AirPods Pro earphones and its wired EarPods headphones.

New EU rules approved last year will require all small and medium-sized electronics to use a standard charging cable – USB-C – by the end of 2024 to cut the number of cables users need for their devices to help save consumers money and reduce e-waste in the long term.

The new iPhone will feature USB-C connection (Alamy)

However, some experts have raised concerns over the number of obsolete cables being created in the short term by the change as Apple moves away from its proprietary Lightning connector.

In response, Apple used the iPhone launch to announce a number of major environmental measures, including making the new Apple Watch range carbon neutral for the first time and increasing the amount of recycled materials being used in batteries and other parts of the new Watch and iPhone.

As part of the environmental announcements, the company also confirmed it would no longer use leather in any of its accessories.

The tech giant pledged to become carbon neutral across its entire business by 2030.